Hofstra University’s Take Back The Night 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

*TW: Mention of Sexual Assault*

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and to commemorate the month, Hofstra University’s Title IX and Student Wellness Education offices have collaborated with various departments and student organizations to create a multitude of programs. Such programs include Heart to Hart, consisting of open office hours with Associate Vice President of Public Safety Geri Hart and hosting Denim Day events, which came about as a demonstration against an infamous court ruling where a judge dropped sexual assault charges solely because of one’s outfit. Another empowering event that took place was the Take Back The Night: Art Gallery. The goal of this event was to honor, strengthen, and uplift the community affected by sexual violence.

Take Back The Night is a worldwide movement dating back to the 1970s to protest the lack of safety for women walking alone at night, with the fear of being raped, harassed, or harmed. Early protests like this inspired thousands of events over the years, from the 1973 protest at the University of Southern Florida demanding a women’s center to a Take Back the Night event two years later in Philadelphia to protest the murder of a microbiologist who was walking alone at night. These early protests inspired thousands of events at all levels and sizes, from college campuses to military bases.

“Today, we recognize sexual violence and harassment happen at any time, in any place, to anyone.“ https://takebackthenight.org/about-us/

In previous years, Hofstra University’s Title IX Office for Student Issues and partners hosted Take Back the Night events on campus in the form of marches or rallies. However, in an attempt to create a more interactive environment, an art gallery was held this year with The Safe Center Long Island and Student Counseling Services being present. Students were able to walk around, speak with the artists, engage with the pieces, as well as read captions underneath each display to further understand the message the artist was trying to convey. Additionally, poems and collages were laid out on tables for students to read. Most of the work exhibited was created by Hofstra students with a passion for spreading awareness and/or sharing their personal stories. Below is an example of one of the pieces:

Original photo by Raina Rahman

In order to enact change and make a difference in our local community, we must not stray from having difficult conversations and discussions regarding topics that affect our well-being. It is important to promote sexual wellness through events like these and to be aware of current events regarding sexual violence. Each of SAMHSA’s eight dimensions of wellness impacts each other, with sexual wellness falling under the physical wellness category. By acknowledging our current state of wellness, we can work to improve each dimension by developing methods and utilizing available resources. As a result, each individual may reach their optimal state of health where a clear balance between the dimensions exists to ensure livelihood and prosperity.

Original photo by Raina Rahman

You are not alone in this. If you have any questions or need support, please consult with your Title IX Coordinator or Wellness Center. For more information about on-campus resources and help at Hofstra University, please reach out to Brittany Rhoden, our Title IX Coordinator for Student Issues and Director of Student Wellness Education, at StudentTitleIX@hofstra.edu. Below are additional resources available on and off campus.

Resources:

National Sexual Assault Hotline (Confidential 24/7 Support)

Contact: Hotline: 800-656-4673



Student Counseling Services (SCS)

Location: Wellness & Campus Living Center Address: 250 Hofstra University Hempstead, NY 11549

Wellness & Campus Living Center Contact: 516-463-CARE (2273) After-Hours Crisis Call: 516-463-6789

516-463-CARE (2273)

The Safe Center Long Island (TSCLI)

Location: The Safe Center LI, Inc. Address: 15 Grumman Road W., Suite 1000, Bethpage, NY 11714

The Safe Center LI, Inc. Contact: Hotline: 516-542-0404 Phone: 516-465-4700 Email: info@tscli.org Website: www.tscli.org



Hofstra Public Safety