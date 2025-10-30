This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spooky season has officially arrived, so the season to host parties has officially arrived as well. The biggest struggle of hosting parties is picking what to serve. Here is a list of fun Halloween-themed snacks that are just spooky enough for a party!

Terrifying Trail Mix

This mix of crazy flavor will leave you perplexed with every bite.

Ingredients:

Bag of stick pretzels

Bag of butter popcorn

Bag of pumpkin shaped candy corn

Bag of candy corn

Bag of M&Ms

Bag of mini Rolos

Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix together the pretzels, butter popcorn, pumpkin shaped candy corn, candy corn, M&Ms and mini Rolos. Enjoy!

Freaky Frankenstein Rice Crispy Treats

It wouldn’t be Halloween without a character dress-up. Now not just humans are dressing up, but so are our snacks!

Ingredients:

Three tablespoons of butter

One package of marshmallows

Six cups of rice crispy cereal

One package of white chocolate chips

Green food dye

A container of chocolate sprinkles

One package of dark chocolate chips

Instructions:

In a large saucepan, melt down the butter over low heat. Add the marshmallows and stir. Once the marshmallows are melted, add the rice crispy cereal. Dump the mix into a 13x9x2-in baking pan. Chill. Once cooled, cut into 2in squares. Melt down the package of white chocolate chips over low heat. Add a few drops of green food dye until it’s at a ghoulish-Frankenstein green. Dip half of the rice crispy treat into the chocolate. Dip half of the chocolate side of the rice crispy treat into the chocolate sprinkles, so it gives the illusion of Frankenstein having hair. Melt down the package of dark chocolate chips over low heat. Using a small piping bag, create Frankenstein’s eyes and scar. Let cool for at least two hours or overnight and enjoy.

Creepy Caramel Apples

An apple is the perfect definition of fall. Apple picking, apple cider, apple donuts define the chilly season. Even though we won’t be bobbing for apples, we can still serve carmelized ones.

Ingredients:

A package of caramel candies

One tablespoon of water

Four green lady apples, sliced

Instructions:

On a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, lay out the apple slices. Do not overlap each apple. In a medium saucepan, add the unwrapped caramel candies and add one tablespoon of water. Stir consistency for two to three minutes or until the caramel is smooth. Once smooth, dump the caramel over the apple slices and use a spatula to spread it out over every piece. Add sprinkles, M&Ms, candy corn or other candies to add some Halloween pazzazz. Let cool overnight and enjoy!

These three spooky snacks can add a little bit of fun that your Halloween party is looking for. Try them on your next eerie occasion.