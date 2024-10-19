This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Spooky season is rapidly approaching, and it’s time to get prepared with some easy and unique last-minute Halloween weekend costumes for you and your suite at college for a fabulous Halloweekend!

Strawberry Shortcake & Friends

Feeling scrumptious and silly for Halloweekend? Get your girls together to partake in an absolutely delish group costume starring Lemon Meringue, Strawberry Shortcake, Orange Blossom and Blueberry Muffin. Guaranteed to have them drooling.

Star Wars

The force is with your suite this Halloween. Choose which character best suits which suitemate and suit up for an out-of-this-galaxy Halloween. You’re the function’s only hope.

Monster High

Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, Frankie Stein and Cleo DeNile never go out of style. Easy to recognize costume featuring the most stylish ghouls there ever were. Pink and green face paint optional.

Hello Kitty & Friends

The icons themselves, Hello Kitty & Squad. Every friend group has a Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi and My Melody of the group. Which one are you?

The Winx Club Fairies

Bloom, Layla, Flora, and Stella are easy to embody with color-coordinated crop tops and matching hair styles. Not a ginger, brunette or blonde? No problem, grab some temporary hair dye spray at your local Walgreens, CVS or Rite-Aid.

Mario Kart Characters

The character you choose to race on Rainbow Road says a lot about you. Are you more of a Shy Guy or Princess Peach? Craft a cardboard crown or put on a red hoodie and you’re good to go!

Wizard of Oz

There really is no place like dorm. Follow the cement sidewalk down to the frats on Halloweekend in style.

Alice in Wonderland

Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic, Alice in Wonderland, with all its goofy and silly characters will always makes for an easily recognizable costume. From the Queen of Hearts to the Cheshire Cat or the Mad Hatter and Alice, there’s plenty opportunity to stand out at the function with your crew.

Inside Out Emotions

Midterm season got you feeling angry? Sad? Anxious? Embarrassed? Then with a little face paint and a solid colored tee the Inside Out Emotion that you resonate with the most would make for the perfect costume.

Eevee-lutions

Gotta catch ’em all! Eevee and their evolutions offer many different – literal – types of costumes. From Vaporeon the water type, Jolteon the electric type, Flareon the fire type, Espeon the psychic type, Umbreon the dark type, Leafeon the grass type, Glaceon the ice type and Sylveon the fairy type there’s a diverse group of options to pick from. And even better, the possibility of playing Pokemon Go on the frat crawl.

Sex & the City Characters

Get a fun night out with the girls – all you need is kitten heels, baby tees, silk lingerie, two blondes, a brunette, and a ginger! Finally, a costume where it’s socially acceptable to show up to the function in low-rise jeans.

Care Bears

The comfiest, cutest and easiest costume. Print and cut out whichever symbol you feel best represents your personality, and wear a simple hoodie or tee in that Care Bear’s color.

Peppa Pig & Her Family

Do you have a green shirt? An orange shirt? A red shirt? A blue shirt? Perfect. Then you can go as the famed diva Peppa Pig *oink*, George *oink*, Mummy Pig *oink* or Daddy Pig *oink*!