Halloween Costumes for the Curly Girls

With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s time to pick out the perfect costume for this year. As a curly girl, this can sometimes be an exciting challenge. Here are 10 costume ideas for the girls with curls.

Clawdeen Wolf- Monster High

A Halloween favorite in recent years, Clawdeen Wolf from Monster High combines fierce and fabulous. Grab your fangs, wolf ears and plenty of purple to dress up as this staple curly-haired character.

2. Strawberry Shortcake/ Orange Blossom

For a cutesy costume moment, Strawberry Shortcake or Orange Blossom both serve as a sweet treat for this Halloween. These two lovable characters can also be used as a duo Halloween costume with your bestie.

3. Mad Hatter- Alice in Wonderland

A classic, the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland” is a timeless Halloween costume for the curly girls. With plenty of room for creativity, this costume can be as simple or extravagant as you want it to be.

4. Mother Gothel- Tangled

Mother knows best! Let your villain side unleash with the infamous Mother Gothel from Tangled. With Rapunzel being a common Halloween costume in recent years, Mother Gothel is the perfect costume choice to shake things up.

5. Bumblebee- DC Comics

Leaning more towards a hero costume? DC Comics’ inventor and superhero Bumblebee is a vibrant costume to explore. For the girls who rock an afro, her signature puffs are a staple to her character in “Teen Titans”.

6. Mermaid/Siren

Dive into an enchanting look with a mermaid costume this year. From shells, to pearls and scales, take inspiration from your favorite mermaid this Halloween. If you’re feeling more mysterious, a siren costume is a spooky and intriguing alternative.

7. Honey Daniels- Honey

An iconic character from the early 2000s, dancer and choreographer Honey Daniels is a simple yet niche costume idea for the curly girls. With various memorable outfits throughout the movie, choose your favorite iconic Honey look this Halloween.

8. Pirate

Walk the fashion plank in a pirate costume this year. Whether you prefer a dress and jacket or flared shirt, corset and skirt, this costume has no limit when it comes to accessorizing. Incorporate braids into your curly hairstyle to pull the outfit together.

9. Aisha- Winx Club

For the fairy lovers, Aisha from “Winx Club” is an uncommon, yet chic costume possibility for the girls with curls. Don’t forget your glitter and wings for this fun and sassy look.

10. Princess Merida- Brave

For the Disney princess lovers, Princess Merida from “Brave” is a classy and bold costume choice for this spooky season. Keep it simple with a cute top and skirt or go full princess with a dress to achieve this lovable curly girl look.

The costume choices are endless if you use a little creativity. Whatever you choose to be this Halloween, embrace your curls and let them elevate your costume. Have a spooky and safe Halloween season.