With colder months approaching, so does susceptibility to dry itchy skin. In order to protect your skin as the temperature drops, you may need to pick up a new skin care product or routine to help your skin adapt to the weather change.

The theme and goal of these products is to retain moisture, as the combination of cold temperature and low humidity are the key ingredients that leaves skin without moisture. Dry skin can also lead to a slew of issues such as itchiness, redness, and cracking. Therefore, proper skincare protection is important to maintain healthy skin especially during the winter. Below are just a few recommendations to keep the skin hydrated.

CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen

Sunscreen should be in your all year around skincare routine. Rain or shine, sun or snow, Ultraviolet (UV) rays come out during all seasons through the clouds. Regardless of the weather, sunscreen is the first line of protection against UV Rays. So, start your winter day off right with CeraVe Hydrating Sunscreen. P.S. It is best to use sunscreen with at least a SPF or 30! It can be purchased here.

Aquaphor Lip Repair

As mentioned in the introduction, cold dry air dries out skin. Due to its thin skin and lack of oil glands, your lips are extremely sensitive to this weather change. Thus, they are more susceptible to chapping. To create a protective barrier and lock in moisture, Aquaphor Lip Repair will do the trick, thanks to Shea Butter. It can be purchased here.

La Roche Posay Hydrate Cleanser

A hydrating cleanser is crucial to keep the skin moisturized and steer clear from impurities. Overnight, the combination of low humidity and indoor heating which further lowers humidity can dry out the skin with increased moisture loss and oil production to make up for the loss. Unfortunately this over compensation leads to acne. To restore hydration and soothe irritation, La Roche Posay Hydrate Cleanser can be useful. With glycerin being the skin’s savior, this product keeps the skin from drying up. It can be purchased here.

Eucerin Night Cream

Eucerin Night Cream is a fragrance-free mositurizer that hydrates the face overnight. This product includes hyaluronic acid and glyercin–prodcuts that help fight dry and brittle skin as the weather gets colder. The cream is a light and gentle product that is suitable for all skin types including sensitive, dry or oil skin. It can be purchased here.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid

It is important to hydrate the face as cold weather can reduce the skin’s moisture. The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid serum is a lightweight, water-based product that can be layered with other serums or mositerizers. This serum contains Vitmain B5, an ingredient that helps repair the skin barrier, reduce skin irritation and redness. It can be purchased here.

Trader Joe’s Hand Cream

Trader Joe’s Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream is known to rapidly hydrate dry hands during the colder months. The product is made with shea butter, coconut oil and hemp oil– ingredients that create intense moisture to restore dryness. Through frequent hand washing, one’s hands tend to lose mostine faster than other parts of the body, and Trader Joe’s Hand Cream is a thick product that helps restore this loss of moisture. It can be purchased here.

With that being said, everyone’s skin is unique and requires different needs. You can test new products on small patches of skin to ensure compatibility and avoid any potential reactions before adding them to your skincare routine. Additionally, it is important to consult with a dermatologist for professional advice tailored to your skin type. Taking these steps is vital to ensure your skin is kept hydrated and moisturized throughout the fall and winter seasons.