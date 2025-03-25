This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

This past week, March 20th, was the first day of spring and it is clear that spring is starting to poke through with early budding, warmer sunny days and less snow. It is easy this time of year to want to cure your seasonal depression and spend more time outside – but what are some fun things to do outside this time of year on or around campus?

The first idea is to attend one of Hofstra’s athletic games whether that be men’s or women’s lacrosse, baseball, or even softball. These can often be a great way to spend time outside while growing your Hofstra pride. These games are typically very close and interesting till the last second; they also involve very little planning ahead of time and are free for all Hofstra students. The next time that you need a break from work maybe look up what sports games are happening on campus that day. You might just be surprised by what you find.

Another fun thing to do outside this time of year as it starts to warm up is to go on hikes. There are several relatively easy trails on Long Island and the surrounding areas that would be great to go outside for an hour or two or even go a little bit further and make it a day trip.

Next, bring whatever work you have to do and take a trip to Central Park. Central Park comes alive during spring and early summer. It is a great place to spread out your stuff and just enjoy the outdoors. There are also so many cute small business vendors in the park so do not forget to bring a few dollars because you never know what you will find while you are at Central Park.

It is also a great idea to get a ball or frisbee and find a field on campus to play a fun game and get some energy. This is another activity that can be done very easily right here on Hofstra’s campus and is a great way to do something outdoors that is fun when everything else can seem so stressful.

Last but not least, go on a walk along a boardwalk around campus. There are so many incredible beaches on the island with great broadwalk that aren’t super crowded this time of year. If you are looking for an escape with you and your friends where there won’t be a ton of other people around the beach, boardwalks are a great option for you.

@shwetharamanna Experience the best of Long Island at Jones Beach State Park! This popular destination offers incredible ocean views, a public beach with extensive amenities, and a lively boardwalk perfect for sports, swimming, and leisurely strolls. Enjoy concerts, great dining at Gatsby’s, and a variety of activities including ziplining, miniature golf, and shuffleboard. The park features six parking fields, with some close to the white sandy beach. Family-friendly and accessible, it has a playground designed for kids with disabilities. Note: No pets allowed. Jones Beach State Park!! Address: 1 Ocean Parkway, Wantagh, New York. #newsday #newsdaytv #tiktok #tiktokusa ♬ original sound – Purplehighways

These are just a few of the things that you can do outside this spring but the world is your oyster. There is so much that you can do in and around Hofstra’s campus in order to enjoy this incredible time of year and incredible weather!