This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Leaves have started to fall and the air has turned crisp. Autumn has officially arrived and there are plenty of opportunities to embrace the season. Whether you’re seeking adventure, cozy moments or a touch of nostalgia, here are nine captivating fall activities to dive into this season.

Apple Picking

Apple picking at an orchard is a delightful way to get into the fall spirit. This activity provides the opportunity to pick from a variety of crisp delicious apples to take home. Many orchards also have stands with fresh baked goods to enjoy. The colors of the apples and leaves on the trees creates the perfect fall atmosphere.

2. Farmers Markets

Kimberly Kao / Spoon

Visiting a local farmers market is another great way to indulge in fresh produce and treats. With a variety of fruits and vegetables, this is the perfect way to shop for goods that can be used for home cooked meals. Farmers markets are also a great way to support small businesses.

3. Pumpkin Carving

Pumpkin carving captures the essence of the fall season. This is the perfect fall activity to showcase your creativity with friends and family. Create a pumpkin carving theme or add lights to bring your creations to life!

4. Corn Mazes

Aaron Burden/Unsplash

Challenge and entertain your navigation skills with a corn maze! Have friends and family join in on the adventure to help find your way out. Corn mazes are also a great way to enjoy the cool fall weather and colorful ambiance of the season.

5. Haunted Houses

For those who love spooky season, haunted houses are the perfect activity. Visiting a haunted house with friends supplies a thrilling and memorable experience.

6. Baking

Fall baking encapsulates the season’s flavors and scents. Satisfy your sweet tooth with apple pie, pumpkin bread or cinnamon cookies. Pair these treats with cider or hot chocolate for a truly delicious experience.

7. Fall Crafts

Leaf art using wax paper and crayons, pumpkin decorating, and canvas painting are a few examples of engaging crafts to try during the fall season. Whether creating with friends or independently, crafts can be both soothing and entertaining.

8. Biking

Bike rides are a fantastic way to experience the crisp fall air while taking in the colorful scenery. Listen to the sound of leaves crunching under the wheels while pedaling through the vibrant landscape of a park or bike trail.

9. Bonfires

Bonfires are a cozy way to enjoy the outdoors and bond with others. Share stories, roast marshmallows and indulge in the warmth of the glowing fire as the night cools down.

With both indoor and outdoor options to explore, there are plenty of activities to partake in to embrace the fall season.