After committing to Hofstra University, I was both excited and nervous.

This was a big change. It would be the longest I’ve ever been from home, I barely knew anyone and at that time I had never taken a film class. Despite all this I was really excited to be on my own and experiment for myself.

I expected myself to be homesick. That was something everyone constantly talks about in relation to college. People will tell you that to avoid homesickness you shouldn’t go home for too long at a time or that when you get the feeling of homesickness to just push through, but I think sticking to a routine is the most important.

At least for the first few weeks try to keep things the same as when you were at home. Go to bed and wake up at a similar time, and do not drastically change your diet. My favorite breakfast at home was oatmeal, so I brought that here to Hofstra.

If I’m being completely honest, doing what made me feel at home helped me not get homesick. But also keeping yourself busy is really important to not feel homesick as well. Everyone needs a routine. You should never wake up, go to class and then just go back to your dorm. Everyone should try new things and get involved with what is going on around campus.

I met so many people just from going to events. I met one of my friends from going to a scrapbook vision board event held by my RA. We ended up getting lunch together, and she introduced me to three of her close friends. I introduced all of them to my roommate, and then suddenly we were all very close. Last semester we all would cram at a small table at Starbucks, and talk for hours.

In the first few weeks of second semester two of those girls even ended up becoming my suite mates. Now the fun never stops!

I met another one of my close friends through the many clubs Hofstra has to offer. We ended up getting closer, and in the second semester even rushed the same fraternity together, Zeta Phi Eta. Joining so many clubs, and being a part of Greek Life was another aspect of my freshman year that I enjoyed so much. Greek Life provided such a community and sense of belonging for me.

I think the most important part of finding friends on campus is just to get involved. Do whatever interests you because you never know where it will take you, or what it will do for you. On top of that, it is so important to communicate. With everyone, your professors, roommates, classmates and friends. No one can read you and no one knows what is going on in your head, so if you have something you want to get across you need to say it.

It is so important to be honest with everyone, especially as freshmen. College is all about networking and gaining experiences that will help you in your future. You do not want to have a reputation that will ruin your future plans. Always remember to get involved! It may be hard to meet new people, but the more you go to events, and the more you make yourself known the easier it will be.