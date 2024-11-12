Four Countries. Six Marathons. 151.2 Miles.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

55,646 finishers crossed the New York Marathon 26.2 mile marker Nov. 2nd. This race is only one of six worldwide, prestigious marathons. Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, and Tokyo each are included participants in the “Big Six Marathons.”

Distance runners train for years in order to receive the World Marathon Major metal, sponsored by Abbott, a healthcare technology company. As of the 2023 New York City Marathon, 12,772 finishers were awarded, according to Abbott.

The World Marathon Majors, created in 2006, was introduced to promote the sport of marathon running, increase the profile of the races, and unite elite marathon runners. Runners are invited to participate based on qualifying numbers, charity support, or lottery chances.

The youngest inducted out of the current six is Tokyo, entering in 2012. The race is held first each calendar year on the first Sunday in March. In contrast, the oldest race of the marathons is held in Boston, beginning in Hopkinton State Park then passing by monumental landmarks like Ashland Clock Tower, Natick Center Cultural District and The Forever Young statue. The finish line is stationed at Copley Square. The route was first introduced in 1897, making it not only the oldest marathon of the majors, but also the oldest marathon in the world. Boston hosts on the third Monday in April, typically the USA’s Patriot’s Day.

The London marathon also features landmarks, like Boston, including sights of the Cutty Sark ship, the London Eye, Big Ben and the Tower of London. The final destination sits at The Mall in front of Buckingham Palace. Since it first began in 1981, seven world records have been set at the April London race; however, Berlin has seen 12, making it one of the fastest races in the world. The Berlin marathon has the flattest course with an elevated level of only 50 meters, and is typically held on the last weekend of September.

Going back to the United States, The Chicago marathon occurs just before the New York Marathon on Columbus Day weekend and has also housed some of the fastest times in the world like London and Berlin.

The New York Marathon is the most popular of all six, with London sitting close behind. The 55,646 finishers was built from the 127 finishers in the first marathon in 1970. In 1976, the city introduced a new course traveling across all five boroughs of the city, starting in Staten Island and ending in Central Park. Runners cross the city’s five bridges and feature steep hills.

The New York Marathon is the last for this calendar year, but as runners submit for their 2025 bibs, tension is never loosening for these individuals as they begin to train for the Spring races during the winter weather. According to marathon.Tokyo, March 2nd will only field 37,500 marathon runners. Those who applied for entry were informed of their position last Sep.

In the world of long-distance running, the World Marathon Majors represent the pinnacle of athletic dedication, perseverance, and sportsmanship. Each of the six marathons—Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York—offer unique challenges and historical significance. Just recently, Abbott added Sydney as the newest race of the course, starting 2025. This historic addition will cause runners to crave those extra 26.2 miles. With every sneaker crossing the finish line, runners add their own legacy to the prestige of the Big Six.