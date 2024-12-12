This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Finding cute, easy, and efficient curly hairstyles for finals can be difficult or even exhausting. However, the confidence that stems from having your hair done is incomparable. Below are tutorials for all types of curls patterns, but can be done on all curly hair! So, here is a compiled list of quick and easy curly hairstyles that can be done in five to ten minutes, tried and tested!

Before you start, make sure you have your water spray bottle, rat-tail comb, brush, leave-in conditioner, mousse, and gel on standby. Though each hairstyle will not require this much product, it’s always good to be prepare for all the difficulties curly hair can bring!

French Braids

For times when you are studying or just want your hair out of the way, french braids are complicated enough to give your hands a challenge, but quick enough to leave the dorm in under 10 minutes. The good thing about braids is that it is versatile and can be the foundation of any hairstyle. From putting it into a ponytail, bun, or leaving it as is, you can have different variations with this hairstyle, without taking it out every night.

Recommended Supplies: Rat-tail Comb, Spray Bottle

Slick Back Bun/Ponytail

A classic clean slick-back never goes wrong. From a ponytail to a bun, you can do it all. There are even times to add small accessories like a small hair clip to add your own flair. You can make this as complicated or basic as you want by adding twists or braids. It remains one of the top curly hairstyles for pulling hair out of the face while still leaving room for the curls to breathe.

Recommended supplies: Rat-tail Comb, Gel, Spray Bottle

Double Buns

Depending on your personality type, this might be the worst or best hairstyle ever. Though it is cute and the process is the same as the slick back bun, the trick is to find the right way to make sure both buns are equal in size and on the same lines. When making these buns, it is essential to make the bun twisted in the same direction and equal tightness, so there are no discrepancies. These buns can go on top of your head or on the bottom.

Recommended Supplies: Rat-tail Comb, Spray Bottle

Half-Up, Half-Down

@mailayazuri day 9 🌷 It’s so warm today I’m feeling all of the good energy! How are yall doing today 🤩❤️ curlyhair curlyhairstyles halfuphalfdown ♬ Na Na Na – Lay Bankz

Half-ups and half-downs are an all time favorite, as it adds volume and shows off the curls. The bonus is it keeps your hair out of your face. This is a classic that takes around 5 minutes, depending on how you further style it.

Recommended Supplies: Rat-tail Comb, Spray Bottle, Curl Cream, Mousse

Natural

One of the simplest hairstyles is allowing your hair to live freely, though styling it is a different matter. Here, no additions or changes should be made, unless you want one. This will give you the most definition and volume.

Recommended Supplies: Spray Bottle, Curl Cream, Mousse

General Tip on Handling Curly Hair

Something that took me a while to learn was how to take care of my curls while styling. My main tip that I would tell younger me is do not be afraid of how much water you are using because it makes the curls more manageable and able to showcase the definition if you use mousse quickly after. It is always best to style curly hair when it’s wet, as it is easier to manipulate, reduce frizz, and maintain moisture.