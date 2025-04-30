Favorite Study Spots On Hofstra’s Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

As the semester begins to wind down and finals season approaches, it’s important to have various spots for study time. Whether you prefer a quiet and isolated atmosphere or a busy location, there are plenty of options for students on Hofstra’s campus. Here is a list of six personal go-to study locations as a Hofstra student.

1. Axinn Library Ground Floor

The library is a given study spot for any college student during finals season. The ground floor of the Axinn Library at Hofstra University provides comfort, quiet and lots of options for study space. Students can sit comfortably on couches, lounge chairs, in private study rooms, at computer desks and a recent addition, personal cubicles. The ground floor has large open windows that brighten the space and create the perfect study atmosphere.

2. Axinn Library First Floor Study Cubicles

Sometimes being able to isolate and limit the number of distractions around is the best study habit. The room of cubicles located on the first floor of the Axinn Library is the perfect space to accomplish this. The desks have high walls on either side and directly in front to allow an individual study experience. This space limits outside distractions and can help with focusing on the task at hand. This room is generally pretty quiet which can also be beneficial for study time.

Photo by Meghan Rodriguez

3. Second Floor Balcony of the Student Center

For those who prefer background noise and enjoy being in a busy environment while studying, the second floor balcony in the Student Center is an ideal space. The Student Center constantly has students and faculty walking, chatting and stopping to get something to eat. The second floor balcony allows a space to sit with a laptop or notes and study amongst campus activities. This location comes with the perk of having plenty of food and snack options on the first floor of the Student Center.

4. Bits & Bytes

Arguably one of the most visited food places on Hofstra’s campus, Bits & Bytes makes for a great study location. With multiple seating options, various food options and spacious areas for group study sessions, Bits & Bytes is a go-to. Take a seat near the windows for lots of sunlight or in the booths towards the back for a darker atmosphere. Bits has it’s busy moments but also has moments of quiet for the perfect balance.

5. Au Bon Pain

Another popular food spot on campus, Au Bon Pain has both indoor and outdoor seating that can be used for study time. Enjoy food and listen to the music on the radio while preparing for finals season.

6. Dorm Room/Lounge

Studying in the dorms provides both comfortability and convenience. Whether you prefer to stay at you desk in your room or spend time in the common area, the dorms are a great comfort space to study. Hofstra’s dorms have quiet hours at night which provides the perfect opportunity to study without noise interruptions.

With plenty of diverse atmosphere’s on Hofstra’s campus, there are various study locations to choose from. Finish the semester off strong with productive study sessions and good luck on finals!