This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

As 2025 begins, we’re all looking for new books to read to help us achieve our 2025 reading goal!

After reading 45 books in 2024, here are some personal favorite reads that you should add to your 2025 TBR stat!

Happy Place by Emily Henry

After reading four Emily Henry books last year, a couple of them quickly became personal favorites. “Happy Place” follows Harriet who just ended her engagement with her college love Wyn, and they’re the only two who know. When the friend group Harriet and Wyn have had since college find out that it’s the last summer they’ll have in the Maine cottage they vacation in each year, they all agree to make it the best final trip ever. To not ruin the trip, Harriet and Wyn decide to pretend they’re still engaged. How hard can it be to fake it for one week?

You, With A View by Jessica Joyce

Grieving the loss of her grandmother, Noelle discovers decades-old photos and letters that hint at a forbidden love in her grandmother’s past. Determined to learn the full story, Noelle creates a Tik Tok video that ultimately goes viral. Thanks to the video, Noelle is able to connect with her grandmother’s past lover, Paul, who offers to take her on the honeymoon road trip he had planned for her grandmother years ago. The one catch? Paul’s grandson, Theo, is coming on the road trip too – and Theo and Noelle were high school nemeses.

Better Than The Movies by Lynn Painter

This adorable YA romance follows Liz Buxbaum during her senior year of high school. When Liz’s childhood crush, Michael, moves back to town, Liz is determined to make him her prom date and show him that she’s grown up. In order to gain Michael’s attention, Liz reluctantly asks her annoying next door neighbor Wes Bennett for help. The more Liz and Wes work together to get Michael to notice her, Liz begins to realize she doesn’t mind hanging out with Wes that much after all. But she still wants a magical prom night with Michael… right?

Beach Read by Emily Henry

January Andrews is a romance writer who no longer believes in love, and Augustus Everett is a literary writer who has been struck with intense writer’s block. The two authors are polar opposites, and they’re now living in neighboring beach houses this summer. When January and Augustus decide to create a summer-long challenge where they each have to write a book in the other’s forte, they both quickly realize that maybe they do have some things in common, and maybe the other one isn’t actually that bad.

The Wingman by Stephanie Archer

After ending a draining years-long relationship, Darcy is ready to get back to the dating scene – but she could use some pointers. When she asks her life-long friend Hayden to teach her how to be a player, the line between wingman and student quickly begins to become more and more blurry for Darcy and Hayden…

The No-Judgement Zone by Ellie K. Wilde

Finn and Jenna are known for having the same reputation; here for a fun time, not a long time. When her sister’s wedding has her spending the summer in Finn’s guest room, Jenna finds herself with one goal – make Finn give in to her. Finn refuses to make things awkward by acting on his newfound “crush,” but the more the two hangout, the more quickly they realize that maybe they do want this to last “a long time.”

The Seven Year Slip by Ashley Poston

When Clementine’s aunt passed away, the aunt’s apartment was left to Clementine. Her aunt always explained that the apartment was magical, and Clementine is really starting to believe that when the man standing in her kitchen exists seven years in the past. Literally. This book was so original and was a book where all of the pieces come together as you read. Everyone should add this one to their TBR asap!

Lovelight Farms by B.K. Borison

In an effort to save the Christmas tree farm she’s loved since was a child, Stella enters a social media contest with hopes to get publicity for her struggling farm. There’s just one problem… Stella lied on the contest application and said that the farm is run by her and her boyfriend – a boyfriend that doesn’t exist. Thankfully, Stella is able to convince her best friend, Luka, to pretend to be her boyfriend for the contest. A little lie never hurt anybody, right?

Perfect Pairing by Amanda Chaperon

It’s been two years since Ezra and Brie’s relationship went up in flames. When the pair have no choice but to work together on a project for their small town, it’s obvious their old feelings are still there. Will the two be able to make it work this time, or are they truly a recipe for disaster?

Wildfire by Hannah Grace

After reading and falling in love with “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace in 2023, it was super exciting to read the next book of the series in 2024! “Wildfire” follows Russ and Aurora as they find themselves being camp counselors at the same summer camp days after Aurora left her night with Russ without saying goodbye. How could this summer get any worse? This book was not only a super cute slow burn, but it also had great summer vibes!

Happy reading!