Fall Makeup Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall isn’t over yet! There’s still plenty of time to rock the hottest makeup trends before the holiday sparkle season takes over. Whether you’re cozying up with a latte, heading to a festive gathering, or just want to elevate your everyday look, this fall’s makeup scene has been overflowing with fresh takes and seasonal twists. From warm-toned blush to nostalgic lip shades, these trends prove that autumn beauty is about more than just neutrals. Below, we’re breaking down the looks everyone’s wearing this season, along with the best products to help you try them for yourself.

ORANGE BLUSH

If you’re looking for a way to add warmth and dimension to your face this fall, orange blush is the trend to try. This pumpkin-spice-inspired cheek color is everywhere right now, and for good reason: it’s flattering on a wide range of skin tones and instantly brings a lively, sun-kissed glow to the complexion. Think of it as your shortcut to faking that last bit of summer radiance while embracing autumn’s cozy vibes.

The beauty of orange blush is its versatility. Lighter peach tones can give a soft, fresh-faced effect, while richer terracotta shades lean into that sultry, sculpted look. Sweeping it high on the cheekbones creates a lifted appearance, while blending it across the apples of the cheeks adds a youthful, flushed effect. Some even take the color up toward the temples or across the nose bridge for that trendy, cohesive “sunburnt” look.

Here are some recommendations for a flawless pumpkin spice fall:

Benefit Cosmetics WANDERful World Silky-Soft Powder Blush ($31) in shade Butterfly

about-face Cheek Freak Blush Balm ($18) in shade Cowgirl

NYX Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint Blush ($9.50) in shade Almost Famous

CHERRY COLA LIP

Cherry Cola lips are the hottest fall beauty trend on TikTok. Make-up artist Yasmin Salmon says, “The cherry cola lip trend is a make-up style that draws inspiration from the rich, deep colors of a cherry cola soda.” This lip brings a flirty twist to your fall makeup look. The keys to the cherry cola lip are the combination of brown and red tones with a lacquer topper. The secret to mastering cherry cola lips is layering. The combination creates a drink-inspired gradient that’s as irresistible as it sounds. Here are some products for you to try the trend for yourself:



L.A. Girl Perfect Precision Lip Liner ($3.49) in shade Chocolate

L’Oréal Colour Riche Satin Lipstick ($11.49) in shade Red Passion

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($21) in shade Hot Chocolit

Sephora

LATTE MAKEUP

Another TikTok-born sensation that’s been dominating feeds this fall is Latte Makeup. This bronzed, monochromatic look has been spotted on celebrities and influencers alike, and according to celebrity makeup artist Rebecca Restrepo, “Latte makeup is all about giving skin a beautiful, bronzed appearance, similar to the warm, delicious color of a latte.”

At its core, the trend celebrates warmth, softness, and glow. Instead of the sharp contrasts of traditional smokey eyes or contouring, latte makeup leans into caramel and espresso tones that blend seamlessly across the face. The brown smokey eye, in particular, is the star of the look. It’s sultry yet approachable, making it wearable for both daytime errands and nighttime events. Pair it with bronzed cheeks, a nude glossy lip, and softly filled brows, and you’ve got a polished look that works for just about any occasion.

Here are three palettes you can choose from to achieve the cocoa look:

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sultry Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($29)

Natasha Denona Glam Eyeshadow Palette ($69)

Juvia’s Place The Coffee Shop Eyeshadow Palette ($25)

Fall makeup trends this year prove that the season is far from boring. Whether you’re swiping on a peachy-orange blush, layering a Cherry Cola lip, or perfecting your latte-inspired smokey eye, these looks all share a common theme: warmth, richness, and a cozy sophistication that mirrors the season itself.

The best part? These trends aren’t overly complicated. With just a few key products and a little experimenting, you can bring these TikTok-approved looks into your everyday routine. So grab your brushes, stock up on those autumnal shades, and don’t be afraid to play.