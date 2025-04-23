Everyone You Didn’t Know Would Be At Coachella 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Coachella is known for being one of the most popular music festivals of the year and has many famous singers and bands headline the festival. But along with the people performing, there are multiple other celebrities that are seen around the desert. Needless to say, there were some unexpected people who were in attendance this year.

Along with the many famous headliners performing this year, there were also many cameos from other celebrities whether onstage or in the crowd. Some of these surprise guests include Cynthia Erivo, who sang “Purple Rain” with the LA Philharmonic, Queen Latifah, Victoria Monėt, and Ciara, who sang with Megan Thee Stallion, and Tyla bringing out Becky G to perform their song, written by both of them, “On My Body”.

One of the most surprising guests of the whole festival included Bernie Sanders. He opened for Clairo with a short speech, urging listeners to stand up for what they believe in telling the audience, “The future of what happens to America is dependent on your generation.” This was done by Clairo in hopes to push people to be more proactive and to show that sharing your voice makes a difference within the world.

But out of everyone, Charli XCX had some of the most guests on stage. Since her release of her album Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, which featured 20 different artists and bands as guest singers, it was expected that since she was headlining Coachella, that she would bring surprise guests.

She ended up having four people come onstage with her to perform their feature in some of the songs she wrote. This included Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, and Lorde for week one and Addison Rae during week two. She also ended up featuring model Alex Cosani and comedian Bowen Yang who were in the audience performing the dance to her song “Apple” on the big screens behind her.

Other than the people on stage, just walking around the festival you could find many other famous celebrities enjoying the music. Many brands sponsored influencers on their trip to Coachella. Guess Jeans being one of the bigger ones, sponsoring influencers such as Alisha Marie, Remi Ashten, Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar, Bretman Rock, and more including a stay at Guess’s house based in Indio, California during the festival.

But there were a ton more influencers roaming the desert such as Emma Chamberlain, Tara Yummy, Jake Webber, and Alix Earle. When it comes to celebrities solely attending the festival, the most famous spotting would have to be Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner who attended Coachella week one being seen in the audience of multiple concerts.

Coachella seems to be one of the only times of the year where notable people from all different realms and platforms and just other common people come together for one big event.