“Disney Solitaire” Is The Newest App Store Craze

A new Disney-themed game has been introduced and I’m addicted.

Distributed by Superplay, this Disney solitaire application was released April 15, 2025. Players must clear a number of cards from the digital game table by using the deck at the bottom of the screen. They clear cards by matching the cards on the game table to the deck at the bottom by matching one rank from high to low.

Levels introduce “wild cards” and different tricks as the player advances in the game. When the cards are successfully cleared, players win stars in order to develop different Disney storylines. The first world introduced is Beauty and the Beast. Stars are used in order to add different elements to the ballroom setting.

Superplay is known for games of this theme, also distributing “Domino Dreams” and “Dice Dreams.”

In the first ten days of release, the app has over 1 million downloads and a 4.8 star rating on Google Play.

The graphics of this game are not perfect; some of the characters actually freak me out. The Little Mermaid, for example, looks very different from the original character Disney fans know and love. Not one graphic has sharp edges so the characters appear rounded and bubbly.

Each level also awards players puzzle pieces with success. The puzzle pieces are collected to complete puzzles of iconic Disney characters, including Stitch, Minnie Mouse and Bambi.

Within one night of downloading the application, I reached level 100 with ease; however, once I hit level 100, my game play started to slow down because each level costs coins in order to play. As the levels get harder, I find myself spending more coins on power-ups trying to win levels than I spent earning coins.

Every hour, a 2,000 coin bonus is given, but if a player does not log in every 60 minutes to collect the prize, then they lose the extra coins they could be getting. Also, as the levels get higher, the cost to play increases, which is oftentimes more than the bonus. Because of this difference, sometimes I can’t even play the level when I log in and have to wait another hour to collect the appropriate amount of coins.

From a developer standpoint, I understand encouraging players to keep logging into the game. From a player standpoint, I get annoyed when I run out of coins and am prompted to spend $5 for more (I never spend that $5).

Since I get annoyed when I cannot play right away, I have decided that even though I am aggravated, I genuinely enjoy playing the game. I would not be annoyed if I didn’t enjoy the game play.

The Disney theme definitely improves game quality for me; I tried to play “Domino Dreams” once and I was not that big of a fan. Collaborating with Disney was probably the best decision for Superplay.