Dancing With The Stars Wicked Night Recap

The ten remaining couples were “defying gravity” on Tuesday, October 21 for Wicked Night on Dancing With The Stars! Each couple helped tell the story of Wicked from start to finish by dancing to a song from the iconic decades-long Broadway musical and the 2024 hit movie. With the second Wicked movie, Wicked: For Good, coming to theaters on November 21, this was a perfect night to get ready for the “thrillifying” upcoming film. The episode even featured a guest judge, the Wicked and Wicked: For Good director, Jon M. Chu!

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his partner Rylee Arnold were first on the ballroom floor with their Contemporary routine to “The Wizard And I.” Hoying shared in his pre-recorded package how much he loves Wicked and how his love for the franchise can help him this week. Unfortunately, Hoying’s “advantage” didn’t help him much since the judges had a few critiques on the dance. Judge Bruno Tonioli told the singer that he “was so enthusiastic that he missed some of the passes.” Derek Hough added that he should “think of the dance as one continuous thought and not separate sentences.” The couple earned a 28 out of 40.

Social media influencer Alix Earle was next with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The couple danced a Jazz to “What Is This Feeling?” The couple truly brought the dance number from the film to life by recreating the book sequence from the film’s choreography. Earle even channeled her inner Ariana Grande and did Glinda’s iconic hair toss. Tonioli shared that the dance was “delicious” and Carrie Ann Inaba commented that the dance was Earle’s “most difficult dance and it was your best dance.” The routine earned the couple 35 out of 40 points.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson then danced a Jazz to “Dancing Through Life.” DWTS and Wicked fans had hoped that Irwin would get Prince Fieryo’s song, so it’s safe to say that their dreams came true! Irwin shared in his pre-recorded package that he loves Wicked and that he even rented out a movie theater to watch the film last year for his 21st birthday. During the routine, Irwin perfectly embodied Prince Fieryo and Carson even included the book choreography from the movie in their dance. The judges praised the routine, Hough saying, “You were meant to be a performer” and Tonioli added that the performance was a “joyful, theatrical treat.” The couple earned themselves a 36 out of 40.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas then performed a Quickstep to “Popular.” Leavitt played the role of Glinda so well, she earned herself the first “10s” of the season – three to be exact! Hough rose from his seat to praise the routine saying, “I feel like we are discovering a star before our eyes.” Chu added that the dance was a “perfect blend of technical prowess and fun. I was floating on air in a bubble.” The couple found themselves at the top of the leaderboard, scoring a 39 out of 40.

Reality TV star Dylan Efron and his partner Daniella Karagach were next with a Rumba to “I’m Not That Girl.” In his pre-recorded package, Efron shared how the romance and passion needed for the Rumba was outside of his “comfort zone” but he was up for the challenge. Efron’s commitment earned him many positive remarks from the judges. Chu said, “I can’t believe you’ve never done this before” and Inaba added that the couple is “magic.” Inaba did point out that at times Efron’s foot “got stuck, but otherwise wonderful to watch.” The routine earned the couple a 32 out of 40.

Actor Andy Richter and his partner Emma Slater were next with a Jazz to “One Short Day.” As every other week, it was clear that Richter is the weakest in the pack, but the judges still praised Richter’s efforts. Inaba told the actor, “You’re living proof that the art form of dance is for everyone.” Chu added, “Wicked is about being the underdog and working your butt off to get there, and you have done that.” The couple earned themselves a 27 out of 40, landing them, once again, at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Actress Elaine Hendrix and her partner Alan Bersten were next on the floor next with a Contemporary to “Defying Gravity.” The song being one of the most iconic moments from the musical, the couple had a lot to prove. In her pre-recorded package, Hendrix broke down in tears about how she is supposed to be “defying gravity” this week, but her body’s limitations may not let her. Hendrix didn’t let this discourage her and the actress gave an amazing performance and perfectly portrayed Elphaba. The judges were moved by the routine, Inaba saying, “I burst into tears because you were so truly in the moment… It was beauty, elegant. I am so proud of you.” Hough added, “You really are defying the odds… You move with such grace and wisdom, and man, you’re going to cherish that moment forever.” The couple earned themselves a 36 out of 40.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck had the next dance with her partner Jan Ravnik. The couple danced a Foxtrot to “As Long as You’re Mine.” Affleck shared in her pre-recorded package that she felt she could really connect with Elphaba in that she felt like an outcast after moving to Utah when she was younger. After the dance, the judges had a lot of positive things to say. Hough shared, “I really felt like you were connected to that dance,” Derek said and Inaba added that she likes “the direction you’re going in.” The couple earned themselves a 32 out of 40.

Actress Danielle Fishel was next with her partner Pasha Pashkov with their Argentine Tango to “No Good Deed.” Personally, this dance felt like Fishel was too focused on hitting the steps, that she forgot to show the emotion. However, it seems that none of the judges caught on to that and all four of them praised Fishel’s passion, power, and technique. The routine earned Fishel four “9s,” also known as a 36 out of 40.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles had the last dance of the night with her partner Ezra Sosa. The couple danced a Rumba to “For Good.” After the dance, Hough called the routine “so stunning” and Chu pointed out, “You want to win this thing, I can tell.” The couple earned three “10s,” making their score a 39 out of 40 and tying them at the top of the leaderboard. Not only were the “10s” exciting for Chiles, they were also Sosa’s first “10s” since becoming a pro on the show last season!

It was then time for the night’s elimination. Since there was no elimination the previous week on Dedication Night, the votes for both nights were combined to determine who would be going home after a wickedly fun night. Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough first announced that over 100 million votes were casted during the last two episodes combined, the most votes in DWTS history! The co-hosts then announced which couples were safe, which left Hoying and Arnold, Richter and Slater, and Efron and Karagach as the bottom three couples. It was then announced that Hoying and Arnold were going home.

Episode seven was Halloween Night, and it premiered on Tuesday, October 28.