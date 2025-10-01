Dancing With The Stars Season 34 Premiere Recap!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dancing With The Stars is back and there’s a lot to talk about!

Season 34 of Dancing With The Stars premiered on September 16, 2025 on ABC and Disney Plus. This season features 14 celebrities who are competing for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, named after the late DWTS judge Len Goodman.

Actor and DWTS season 19 winner Alfonso Riberio, and DWTS pro-dancer vet Julianne Hough, returned as co-hosts. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are also back in the ballroom as judges. On premiere night, Inaba was unexpectedly out sick, which made Tonioli and Hough the only two judges for the evening.

The season premiere opened with this season’s pros dancing an opening number to “Kill the Lights” by Whitney Myer. There was no elimination for the opening night, but that didn’t stop this season’s couples from giving their first dances everything they had!

Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Jordan Chiles was the first celebrity to hit the ballroom floor. Chiles and her partner Ezra Sosa danced a Salsa to “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé. Due to Inaba’s absence, couples were only able to earn 20 possible points. Both Hough and Tonioli gave the dance a “5,” earning the couple a 10 out of 20. The routine quickly gained negative attention on social media due to people criticizing Sosa’s choreography, saying there were too many flips and tricks and not enough “Salsa.” The couple definitely had a lot to prove the following week.

Reality TV star Dylan Efron and his partner Daniella Karagach were next on the floor with a Cha-Cha to “Milkshake” by Kelis. Both judges pointed out that Efron lost the timing a bit and Hough advised him to “step into that leading man role.” The routine also earned the couple a 10 out of 20.

Actress Elaine Hendrix and her partner Alan Bersten were next with their Cha-Cha to “Woman” by Kesha. In her pre-recorded package, Hendrix shared that dance was her “first love,” but how that all changed when she was hit by a car at 21 years old. The actress explained that she wanted to prove to herself and everyone watching that she still had it in her and that age is just a number. The couple’s Cha-Cha earned them compliments from the judges, and a 12 out of 20.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reality star Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas then performed a Tango to “Golden” from K-Pop Demon Hunters. Leavitt isn’t the only The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star competing this season, her co-star Jen Affleck is also on this season. In her pre-recorded package, Leavitt joked about her “rivalry” with Affleck this season and how she’s excited for people to see a new side of her. After Hough gave the couple a “7,” there was a scoring malfunction since Tonioli put up his “7” paddle, but had actually imputed an “8.” The couple ultimately earned a 15 out of 20 and tied themselves at the top of the leaderboard.

NBA all-star Baron Davis was up next with a Cha-Cha to “Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer with his partner Britt Stewart. In their pre-recorded package, Stewart shared her excitement about being paired with an athlete this season, and Davis said he was “here to learn how to dance.” The judges shared that the couple’s routine was fun and full of energy, and both Hough and Tonioli gave the NBA all-star a “5,” making his first score a 10 out of 20.

TikToker and social media influencer Alix Earle and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were next on the floor with their Cha-Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears. In her pre-recorded package, Earle admitted she was nervous and Chmerkovskiy added that this was “very overwhelming for her,” but that Earle was dedicated to mastering the routine. Tonioli told the social media personality that she was “doing very, very well.” The couple ultimately earned a 13 out of 20.

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying may be a great performer on the vocal side, but in his pre-recorded package, he admitted that dancing wasn’t something he was as strong in. Hoying and his partner Rylee Arnold danced a Tango to “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga. Both judges recommended the singer work on his technique, but reassured him that it was a great first dance. The couple earned a 10 out of 20.

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel was next on the ballroom floor with her partner Pasha Pashkov. Fishel shared in her pre-recorded package that it has been a challenging year for her with overcoming cancer, and that joining DWTS this year was an easy “yes” for her since this is now her year of “yes.” The couple’s tango to “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” by Kelly Clarkson earned them a 12 out of 20.

The second The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reality star competing this season, Jen Affleck, was up next. Affleck has this season’s newest pro, (and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour backup dancer), Jan Ravnik as her partner. The couple danced a Cha-Cha to “NUEVAYoL” by Bad Bunny and earned themselves a 12 out of 20. For Ravnik being new to the show and Affleck just giving birth to her third child eight weeks ago, this couple is off to a great start.

Actor Corey Feldman and his partner Jenna Johnson then performed a Tango to “It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me” by Billy Joel. Leading up to the show, there were rumors that Feldman had barely been showing up to rehearsals and that he was hard to work with. The possible lack of rehearsal was evident watching the routine, and the couple earned themselves a 9 out of 20, tying them at the bottom of the leaderboard with the lowest score of the night.

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and her partner Brandon Armstrong were next with their Tango to “Yes, And?” by Ariana Grande. Jauregui is the third member of Fifth Harmony to compete on DWTS, and both of her band mates made it to their season’s finals. Jauregui explained in her pre-recorded package that she is excited for people to get to know her outside of the girl group. Both judges praised the routine, and Jauregui and Armstrong earned themselves a 13 out of 20.

Actor Andy Richter and his partner Emma Slater were next with a Cha-Cha to “Hold On, I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave. Richter shared in his pre-recorded package that he doesn’t think he’ll be “the best dancer here,” but he still intends to “sell it.” The dance wasn’t the strongest of the night, but Tonioli said he “loved” him and Hough praised Richter’s “joy” and “authenticity.” Richter and Slater earned themselves a 9 out of 20, tying them at the bottom of the leaderboard with Feldman and Johnson.

TV personality Hilaria Baldwin and her partner Gleb Savchenko then performed a Cha-Cha to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez. Baldwin shared about her past dance experience in her pre-recorded package, and explained how that all changed 16 years ago when she broke her hip. Baldwin shared her excitement to get back out there and dance again. The routine earned the couple 14 out of 20 points.

Finally, it was time for the celebrity everyone had been waiting for. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin had the final dance of the night with his partner Witney Carson. Irwin’s older sister, Bindi Irwin, won the DWTS mirrorball with now judge Derek Hough during season 21. Many people had big expectations for Irwin since he was following in his sister’s footsteps, and he did not disappoint! The couple performed a Jive to “Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf and the judges loved the routine. Hough even called it the “best first dance ever.” The couple ultimately earned themselves a 15 out of 20 and tied themselves at the top of the leaderboard.

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that the fan votes casted during the premiere had doubled the fan votes casted during last season’s premiere. It was also announced at the end of the episode that since night one didn’t feature an elimination, the next episode would include a double elimination.

Episode two was One Hit Wonders Night, and it premiered on Tuesday, September 23.