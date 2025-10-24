Dancing With The Stars TikTok Night Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tuesday, September 30 was TikTok Night on Dancing With The Stars and each couple danced a routine to a trending TikTok hit. After the show blew up on TikTok and social media last season, it was only right to have a night dedicated to the social media platform!

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck was the first on the ballroom floor with her partner Jan Ravnik. The couple danced a Cha-Cha to “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” by Carl Carlton, the song she famously danced to and went viral on TikTok for being barefoot in the hospital right after giving birth. Affleck paid homage to her viral TikTok by starting the dance with a pregnant belly and in a hospital gown. The judges praised the routine, judge Carrie Ann Inaba saying, “You have so much joy when you dance.” Judge Derek Hough pointed out that he would like Affleck to work on her turns, but the couple still earned themselves a 19 out of 30.

Singer Lauren Jauregui and her partner Brandon Armstrong were up next with a Cha-Cha to Jauregui’s own song, “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony. Jauregui and Armstrong recreated the song’s music video by dancing around in a fake construction site. The dance even ended with Jauregui sitting in the audience with her Fifth Harmony bandmates. The judges had some compliments to give, but also shared they wanted Jauregui to show more “fire.” The couple earned themselves an 18 out of 30, landing them at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Actress Danielle Fishel was next with her partner Pasha Pashkov with their Foxtrot to “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter. Fishel shared in her pre-recorded package how special it was that she got to dance to this song since Carpenter is “like a daughter” to her since the two of them were in Girl Meets World together. Carpenter even left Fishel a good luck message in the pre-recorded package! The pop singer’s good luck helped the couple earn a 21 out of 30.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles hit the floor next with her partner Ezra Sosa. The couple danced one of the best dances of the night, a Tango to “Anxiety” by Doechii. In the dance, Sosa represented “anxiety” trying to take over Chiles, and at the end of the dance, she successfully overcame it. After the routine, Jordan broke down in tears saying she felt “relieved” to give a glimpse into what athletes can struggle with behind closed doors. The judges praised the routine and gave the couple a 24 out of 30, making the couple earn the highest score of the season again.

Reality TV star Dylan Efron and his partner Daniella Karagach were up next with a Foxtrot to “Yukon” by Justin Bieber. Efron’s goal this week was to “go out there and be dominant,” and he did just that. Hough called Efron “smooth as silk” and declared Efron a leading man in the competition. The routine earned the couple a 23 out of 30.

Actress Elaine Hendrix and her partner Alan Bersten were then on the floor next with their Tango to “Gnarly” by KATSEYE. After earning her highest scores the previous week, Hendrix was determined to keep the momentum going. The judges praised the routine, Inaba even calling it “incredible” and “powerful.” In the sky box, Hendrix exclaimed, “I’m “54 years old and I just did that!” The couple once again earned themselves a 21 out of 30.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas then performed a Samba to “Shake Ya Ass” by Mystikal. In her pre-recorded package, Leavitt explained she was having trouble learning the Samba in rehearsals, but this wasn’t evident when it came to her live dance. Hough admitted he was “speechless” and judge Bruno Tonioli shared, “It’s so hard to get, and you got it.” The couple earned themselves 24 out of 30 and found themselves tied at the top of the leaderboard again.

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying danced next with his partner Rylee Arnold. The couple danced a Jazz to “Like JENNIE” by Jennie. Hoying shared in his pre-recorded package how special it was for him to dance to this song this week because it’s the song he danced to for his husband at their wedding. Inaba praised the couple saying, “That was your element, you are in your element!” The couple earned a 22 out of 30.

TV personality Hilaria Baldwin and her partner Gleb Savchenko then performed a Samba to “Shake It to the Max (Fly)” by MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng and Silent Addy. The routine gained negative attention on social media due to Baldwin’s awkwardness throughout the routine, her crying at the end of the dance because she was “emotional,” and Inaba’s cringey (and incorrect) comment that late DWTS judge Len Goodman would’ve loved that Samba. The routine earned the couple a 22 out of 30.

Actor Andy Richter and his partner Emma Slater were next with a Foxtrot to “Northern Attitude” by Hozier and Noah Kahan. Richter stole the audience’s heart when he danced with the camera during the routine. Hough called it a “beautiful moment” and Inaba added that she really loves watching him. The couple earned themselves an 18 out of 30, landing them tied at the bottom of the leaderboard.

It was then time for the routine that people were still talking about days later. Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson danced a Salsa to “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman. During the dance, Irwin unexpectedly ripped his shirt off, and it’s safe to say that the ballroom loved it. The judges advised Irwin to work on his technique more, but Inaba made sure to add that Irwin was “all grown up.” The couple earned themselves a 22 out of 30.

Social media influencer Alix Earle had the last dance of the night with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The couple danced a Quickstep to “Pop Muzik” by M /Robin Scott. In her pre-recorded package, Earle shared her appreciation for TikTok and how it has changed her life. During rehearsals, Chmerkovskiy brought in choreographer Molly Long and two other dancers to help him and Earle perfect the routine. The extra set of hands ultimately helped since Tonioli shared it was a “sparkling performance” and Hough added that Earle glided “across that floor effortlessly.” The routine earned the couple 23 out of 30 points.

It was then time for a very shocking DWTS elimination that no one saw coming. Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced which couples were safe, which left Richter and Slater, Jauregui and Armstrong, and Hendrix and Bersten as the bottom three couples. After some suspense, it was shockingly announced that Jauregui and Armstrong were going home. Hough then asked Jauregui how she was feeling, and the singer replied, “Pissed.” (As she should!)

Episode four was Disney Night, and it premiered on Tuesday, October 7.