Dancing With The Stars One Hit Wonders Night Recap

After a great DWTS season premiere, it was time to get back in the ballroom!

Tuesday, September 23 was One Hit Wonders Night on Dancing With The Stars and each couple danced a routine to an unforgettable hit. Excitement was high this week, but so was the tension, knowing there would be a double elimination at the end of the night. After being out sick the previous week, judge Carrie Ann Inaba was back in the ballroom this week and it was sure to shake things up.

Social media influencer Alix Earle and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were first on the dance floor with their Jive to “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega. In her pre-recorded package, Earle shared that she felt good about being towards the top of the leaderboard and that it “unlocked this competitive side” of her. Judge Derek Hough praised the couple’s Jive by saying it was a “difficult routine” but they did a “fantastic job.” The routine earned the couple 21 out of 30 points.

Actress Danielle Fishel was next with her partner Pasha Pashkov. Fishel shared in her pre-recorded package that she has a hamstring tear that happened in practice and then after getting a deep tissue massage, it “broke every blood vessel” in the back of her leg. Fishel didn’t allow this to hold her back and her Cha-Cha to “Rhythm of the Night” by Corona earned her a 19 out of 30.

Actor Andy Richter and his partner Emma Slater were next on the floor with a Tango to “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls. Hough did have some critiques for the dance, but reassured Richter by saying, “You truly captured the essence of why this show was created.” Richter and Slater earned themselves a 16 out of 30.

Singer Lauren Jauregui and her partner Brandon Armstrong were up next with their Foxtrot to “Lovefool” by The Cardigans. After another captivating dance, the judges had many compliments to give. Inaba explained Jauregui has a way of “drawing people in,” Hough compared Jauregui to a “willow tree” and called her “an amazing dancer,” and Bruno Tonioli called it, “classic.” The couple earned themselves a 21 out of 30.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles then hit the ballroom floor with her partner Ezra Sosa with a Jive to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello. After receiving negative attention on social media the previous week due to people criticizing Sosa’s choreography, the couple definitely had a lot to prove this week. Chiles and Sosa used the criticism as motivation and proved everyone wrong this week. Tonioli praised the routine saying the couple “came back stronger than ever.” The dance earned the couple a 22 out of 30, making it the highest score of the season.

Actor Corey Feldman and his partner Jenna Johnson then performed a Cha-Cha to “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot. In his pre-recorded package, Feldman explained how he was “confused” about being in the bottom two last week. It’s safe to say that Feldman’s confusion continued into this week when his Cha-Cha earned him only a 15 out of 30, landing him at the bottom of the leaderboard again.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck was up next with her partner Jan Ravnik. The couple danced a Quickstep to “Take On Me” by a-ha. In the pre-recorded package, Ravnik admitted that he was a “little bit worried” about the dance because of how quick and technical it was. The couple had nothing to worry about and ultimately earned themselves a 22 out of 30, tying them at the top of the leaderboard.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin was next his partner Witney Carson. The couple danced a Tango to “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior. In the pre-recorded package, Irwin joked that the song came out in 2002, and he wasn’t even born yet. Just like last week, the judges praised the routine and the couple once again found themselves tied at the top of the leaderboard with a 22.

Actress Elaine Hendrix and her partner Alan Bersten were next with their Jive to “Hey Mickey” by Toni Basil. The couple’s Jive earned them praise from the judges, including a scream from Inaba and Hough sharing he was “so impressed.” The couple earned themselves a 21 out of 30.

NBA all-star Baron Davis was up next with a Samba to “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison with his partner Britt Stewart. In their pre-recorded package, Stewart had the chance to meet Davis’ high school basketball coach who was a father figure for Davis growing up. Despite the great motivation this week, the judges weren’t that impressed with the routine. Inaba shared, “I’m sorry, I’m at a loss. That was not eloquent. I’m sorry.” The couple earned an 18 out of 30.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas then performed a Cha-Cha to “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry. After her dance, Tonioli joked that the couple was definitely “not a one-hit wonder.” The couple ultimately earned a 22 out of 30 and found themselves tied at the top of the leaderboard again.

TV personality Hilaria Baldwin and her partner Gleb Savchenko then performed a Tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway. Baldwin shared in her pre-recorded package that this week she was “gonna leave it all on the dance floor.” Some could say she did just that since the routine earned the couple a 21 out of 30.

Reality TV star Dylan Efron and his partner Daniella Karagach were next on the floor with a Samba to “Macarena” by Los del Río. Despite Efron sharing some of his nervousness for the dance in his pre-recorded package, the judges praised the routine and Inaba even said he had “expert level” hips. The routine earned the couple a 20 out of 30.

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying had the final dance of the night with his partner Rylee Arnold. The couple danced a Cha-Cha to “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65. Hoying’s goal this week was to blow the judges away. The judges recommended the singer work on his timing and taking up more space when he dances. The couple earned an 18 out of 30.

It was now time for the first elimination of the season – and it was a double elimination! Right before the elimination it was announced that the number of votes casted during this episode had broken the all time voting record for any DWTS episode in history! These record breaking votes definitely came into play when it came down to both Feldman and Johnson and Davis and Stewart being sent home.

Episode three was TikTok Night, and it premiered on Tuesday, September 30.