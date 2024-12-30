This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Is anyone else missing Dancing With The Stars?

The season 33 finale of DWTS aired on Tuesday, November 26, and even though it’s already been a little over a month, we’re still not over this action-packed finale!

Similar to last year, this season’s finale featured five couples competing for the chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The episode brought us two final dances from the final five stars – a redemption dance and a freestyle routine. The stakes were high this episode, especially since the scores from the semifinals would be added to the couples’ scores from the finale.

Before the finale kicked off, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough shared their insights about each finalist and explained what each star brings to the table that can allow them to win the mirrorball. The live show then began with a group opening number that featured all of this season’s contestants.

It was then time to kick off the competition! The redemption round featured the stars dancing a routine in a dance style that wasn’t great the first time around, but now couples got to work exclusively with a DWTS judge to have a stronger performance.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold opened the redemption round of dances with a Quickstep. Nedoroscik found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard last week, and he and Arnold used this as motivation for their redemption dance. Judge Derek Hough praised the dance by saying, “You’re like a burst of sunshine, like two little antidepressants dancing across the floor.” The routine earned the couple 29 out of 30 points.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were next with their redemption Cha Cha. In his pre-recorded package, Graziadei shared his excitement about being the first male bachelor to make it to the DWTS finale, and how it would be an honor to be the first male bachelor to win the mirrorball. The couple performed a Cha Cha that earned them a perfect score. Hough explained, “That wasn’t a redemption dance. That was a punctuation mark, letting everybody know that you are a top contender on this show.”

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson were next on the dance floor with their redemption Tango. Amendola shared in his pre-recorded package that this experience has changed him and he was ready to “bring it” for the finale. The couple’s Tango was much better than their original Tango weeks ago, and Hough agreed saying, “The confidence that you exude compared to the first dance is incredible.” The dance earned the couple 27 points.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten then danced a redemption Jive. Maher’s Jive during Hair Metal Night definitely had its missteps, so Maher knew how important it was to perfect the dance this time around. Maher didn’t let her nerves get the best of her this time, and earned herself 27 points and praise from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong had the final redemption dance of the redemption round. The couple danced a redemption Jive to “APT.” by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars. Judge Bruno Tonioli praised the routine saying, “You went beyond redemption. What we have here is a triumph!” The personal favorite redemption dance of the night earned the couple a perfect score.

It was then time for the most exciting round of competition all season – the freestyle routines!

Nedoroscik and Arnold opened the freestyle round with a routine to “Viva La Vida” by Coldplay. In their pre-recorded package, Nedoroscik and Arnold discussed how much their partnership meant to each other this season and how they’re ready for one last dance. For his freestyle, Nedoroscik decided to combine his love for gymnastics and his new-found love for dance. The personal favorite freestyle routine of the night was a beautiful and emotional routine that earned the couple their first perfect score!

Graziadei and Johnson were next with their tennis-themed freestyle routine. Graziadei was able to bring his love for tennis to the ballroom in a freestyle that Inaba called, “underwhelming.” (Personally, she did make a slightly good point…) The routine earned the couple 29 points.

Amendola and Carson were next with their Barbie and Ken themed freestyle to “Pink” by Lizzo and “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling from the Barbie movie. Amendola and Carson brought the Barbie movie to life, so much so, that Amendola looked very much like Ryan Gosling. Although the Barbie and Ken idea was entertaining, it wasn’t the best freestyle of the night. The routine earned the couple 29 points.

Maher and Bersten then danced their freestyle routine to “Femininomenon” by Chappell Roan. In her pre-recorded package, Maher explained that she chose Chappell Roan’s song for her freestyle, “For all the girls who see themselves in me. I am strong and powerful, but I also can be graceful. The mirror ball won’t be so much for me, I think it’ll be for all the girls who’ve been told they’re too big or they’re too muscly or they’re not pretty.” Maher began her routine with a short comedic speech which went right into the entertaining and empowering freestyle routine. The freestyle earned the couple a perfect score.

Kinney and Armstrong then danced the final freestyle, and final routine, of season 33. Since Kinney and Armstrong are the first Black couple to make it to the DWTS finale, they decided to use their freestyle to pay tribute to the Black artists that came before them. The freestyle was beautiful to watch, Tonioli adding, “I’m telling you, a truly grand performance for a grand finale.”

It was then time for the moment we’ve all been waiting for – the unveiling of the DWTS season 33 champions!

Co-hosts Alfonso Riberio and Julianne Hough announced that Amendola and Carson had landed in fifth place and Nedoroscik and Arnold were in fourth place. Alfonso Riberio and Julianne Hough then announced the most shocking reveal of the night – Kinney and Armstrong had landed in third place.

Tensions were high as Graziadei and Johnson and Maher and Bersten came forward to hear who would become the next champs of DWTS. After a commercial break it was revealed that…

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were the DWTS season 33 winners and would take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

The competition may be over, but the “Dancing With The Stars 2025 Tour” is just about to begin! This year at select dates, the tour will feature Graziadei, Nedoroscik, Kinney, and Maher.

And just like that, another DWTS season is in the books! Until next time! See you all next year!