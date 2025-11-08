Dancing With The Stars Dedication Night Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was Dedication Night on Dancing With The Stars on Tuesday, October 14!

Each star danced a routine dedicated to someone who has had an impact on their life, and for the first time in DWTS history, that special person joined the couple in the dance! The night was filled with many emotional stories and beautiful routines. The episode even featured the first guest judge of the season, DWTS vet and 2-time champion, Kym Johnson!

Actor Andy Richter and his partner Emma Slater were first on the dance floor with a Salsa to “Jump in the Line” by Harry Belafonte dedicated to his daughter, Cornelia. The comedian explained in his pre-recorded package that he didn’t think he was going to have any more kids after his two adult children, but he excitedly welcomed Cornelia into his life when he met his current wife, Jennifer. The dance, which featured Cornelia, was fun and upbeat, and it was clear just how much Richter loves Cornelia. Richter still found himself at the bottom of the leaderboard with a 24 out of 40 after judge Carrie Ann Inaba pointed out that his timing was still off this week.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson were next with a Contemporary routine dedicated to Irwin’s mother, Terri. Carson and the mother-son duo danced a beautiful routine to “You’ll Be in My Heart” by Phil Collins. In his pre-recorded package, Irwin shared that his mom is an “absolute hero” who raised him after his father Steve Irwin died when he was 2 years old. Through tears he added, “I’ve never been able to capture the feeling of gratitude that I feel for her… at every milestone, I just wish that my dad was there. She was there and that was enough.” After the beautiful dance, the judges praised the routine, Derek Hough saying through tears, “The world needs the Irwin family.” The couple earned themselves a 35 out of 40.

Actress Elaine Hendrix and her partner Alan Bersten were on the floor next with a Foxtrot dedicated to Hendrix’s best friend and Parent Trap costar, Lisa Ann Walter. To celebrate Hendrix and Walter’s decades-long friendship, the trio danced to “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole, a song that was included in The Parent Trap. The judges gave some advice for Hendrix, such as watching her pivots and arm placement, but Johnson added, “That made my heart happy.” The couple earned themselves a 30 out of 40.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas then performed a Contemporary dedicated to Leavitt’s husband, Conner. The trio danced to “Heal” by Jamal Roberts and the judges praised the routine. After the dance, Bruno Tonioli shared that he was “breathless” from the “ambitious routine.” Inaba pointed out that Leavitt slightly went out of sync, but that the dance brought her to “a place of emotion that’s hard to put into words.” The couple earned themselves a score of 33 out of 40.

This season’s other The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck was next with a Viennese Waltz to “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle with her partner Jan Ravnik. Affleck dedicated the dance to her mother, who joined the couple in the dance, and who she described as a “warrior.” After the dance, Johnson gave a critique about Affleck’s arm, but added “I could feel the love between the two of you.” In the sky box, Affleck emotionally shared how much dancing with her mom meant to her and how she really realized how much her mom went through when she became a mom herself. The couple earned themselves a 29 out of 40.

Reality TV star Dylan Efron and his partner Daniella Karagach were next with a Contemporary to “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman, performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya. Efron had his little sister Olivia join him for the dance, sharing that she means the world to him. Efron added that dancing to “Rewrite the Stars” is a nod to his brother Zac, who “always took care of me” and how this inspires him to “be the best role model I can” for Olivia. Each of the judges praised the routine and gave the couple a 36 out of 40, making it the highest score of the season and landing the couple at the top of the leaderboard for the first time.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles hit the floor next with her partner Ezra Sosa. The couple were joined by Chiles’ father, Timothy, and the three of them danced a Viennese Waltz to “Daughters” by John Mayer. In her pre-recorded package, Chiles revealed that it was her father who “helped start my career in gymnastics.” Sosa called hearing about Chiles and her father’s relationship “healing” since he doesn’t have a relationship with his own father. This emotion was shown throughout the beautiful dance. Inaba praised the “respect and love” Timothy had for his daughter and Hough got choked up thinking about the relationship he will have with his future child. The couple earned a 32 out of 40.

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his partner Rylee Arnold were next with a Foxtrot dedicated to Hoying’s husband, Mark, to Hoying’s own song “Parallel.” Hoying shared the love he has for his husband in his pre-recorded package, and the couple even shared the exciting news with Arnold that they’re expecting a baby! Tonioli shared his lines were getting better, but Inaba said the dance felt “disjointed.” The couple earned a 30 out of 40.

Actress Danielle Fishel was next with her partner Pasha Pashkov with their Jive to the Boy Meets World theme song, “Boy Meets World” by Twenty Cent Crush featuring Phil Rosenthal. Fishel decided to dedicate her dance to William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny in Boy Meets World. Daniels sat at his iconic desk and chair at the beginning of the dance, and Fishel and Pashkov came back to join him in the end. Tonioli shared that he loved the dance, but Inaba shared that she feels that she’s been “watching the same dance over and over.” The couple earned a 29 out of 40.

Social media influencer Alix Earle had the last dance of the night with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The couple danced a Contemporary to “Sparks” by Coldplay dedicated to Alix’s little sister, Izabel. In her pre-recorded package, Earle explained that her parents had gotten divorced when she was 10 and when her father announced he was expecting another child, she “didn’t want it.” Earle then shared that Izabel’s birth “really changed my perspective on what family means. I really give Izabel so much credit for blending our family together.” The beautiful dance earned praise from the judges as well as a 35 out of 40.

It was then time for the night’s unexpected elimination. Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough first announced that 50 million votes were casted during the episode, the most votes in DWTS history! Ribeiro then announced the “eliminated couple” by saying, “The first couple who is safe is… all of you! No one is going home tonight! Hough then added on, “We couldn’t send anyone home tonight on such a special night.” After a shocking twist in the competition, it was safe to say that the stakes were high entering the next week due to the fan votes carrying over.

Episode six was Wicked Night, and it premiered on Tuesday, October 21.