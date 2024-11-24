This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

It was time to celebrate the 500th episode of Dancing With The Stars on Tuesday, November 12! To celebrate this milestone, the remaining six couples each danced a routine inspired by an iconic DWTS dance over the past 33 seasons. The celebratory night even featured a brand new challenge – the instant dance round!

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson opened the 500th episode with a Contemporary to “Work Song” by Hoizer. The routine paid homage to Riker Lynch and Allison Holker’s season 20 Contemporary to the same song. The couple danced a beautiful routine, and the incorporation of the piano was personally a favorite part. Although the dance earned the couple 28 out of 30 points, judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared she felt the dance “lacked a bit of rawness.”

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson were next on the floor with their interpolation of Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough’s season 5 Quickstep to “Hey Pachuco” by Royal Crown Revue. The routine earned the couple 27 points, and judge Derek Hough gave Amendola constructive criticism on his frame.

After earning the first “10” of the season the previous week, Dwight Howard had a lot to prove. Howard and his partner Daniella Karagach danced an Argentine Tango inspired by James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess’ season 23 Argentine Tango to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project. Howard unfortunately didn’t earn a “10” this week, but the couple still earned 26 points.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold then danced a personal favorite routine of the night. The couple paid homage to Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas’ Viennese Waltz in season 31, to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji. Arnold shared in the couple’s pre-recorded package that Nedoroscik would have big shoes to fill for this dance, so she brought in a special guest for rehearsals – DWTS vet and 3-time champion, Mark Ballas! Ballas’ pointers during rehearsal obviously had an impact, because the routine earned the couple 29 points.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong danced next with their Argentine Tango inspired by Derek Hough and Kellie Pickler’s season 16 Argentine Tango to “Para Te” by Appart. The spotless routine earned high praise from the judges, Hough even added that he “preferred this one.” The routine earned the couple a perfect score – the first perfect score of the season and Armstrong’s first perfect score ever!

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten then danced the final dance of the first round. The couple paid homage to Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold’s Quickstep from season 25 to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams. Maher shared in her pre-recorded package that she is the only one who hasn’t earned a “10” yet this season, and how this was motivating her more than ever. Maher danced one of her strongest dances this season and earned herself 28 points – including that “10” she was looking for!

It was then time for the most interesting challenge this season – the instant dance round. This new challenge involved each couple finding out what dance style and song they would be dancing to live on air. Each couple then had five minutes to prepare before they danced their routine live. Talk about stressful!

Graziadei and Johnson got a Rumba to Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather.” The couple danced a beautiful Rumba, and you would never have been able to tell that Graziadei and Johnson only had five minutes to prepare. The routine earned 27 points.

It was Amendola and Carson’s turn next. The couple got a Jive to “Good Golly Miss Molly” by Little Richard. Although the dance did start off on a rocky start for Amendola, he got it together and earned himself 24 points.

Howard and Karagach got a Paso Doble to Panic! at the Disco’s “Victorious.” The dance did have a few timing issues, and the routine earned the couple 22 points.

Nedoroscik and Arnold then got a Jive to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Love Is Embarrassing.” Nedoroscik was rushing in the beginning, but for only having five minutes to practice, he and Arnold did well. The couple earned themselves 25 points.

Kinney and Armstrong danced next and got a Cha Cha to Charli XCX’s “Apple.” Similar to Graziadei and Johnson, you would never have guessed that Kinney and Armstrong only had five minutes to practice. The judges were so impressed with Kinney’s instant dance, that they gave her a perfect score!

Maher and Bersten had the final instant dance of the evening. The couple got a Salsa to Freak Nasty’s “Da’Dip.” Although there were a few missteps in the routine, Maher continued to shake it out. The couple even included a few lifts into their dance. The routine earned the couple 24 points.

It was then time for the elimination that would send one couple home, and five couples to the semi finals. Co-hosts Alfonso Riberio and Julianne Hough announced which couples were safe, which then left Kinney and Armstrong, Graziadei and Johnson, and Howard and Karagach as the bottom three couples. It was then revealed that Howard and Karagach were going home.

A new episode of DWTS premiered on Tuesday, November 19, and it was the semi finals! Who would you like to see make it to the finale?