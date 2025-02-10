Dance Tips For Auditions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Any type of audition can be nerve-wracking, but as a dancer, it is a way of life. Whether you are auditioning for a summer intensive or a gig on Broadway, the same nerves strike as adrenaline rushes through your veins. As a dancer who has auditioned for many different performances in a plethora of settings, I have five tips to calm the nerves and be able to help you dance as if no one is watching.

Tip 1: Proper Nutrition and Finding the Right Food Routine

Every dancer has their own food routine that keeps them energized and ready for the upcoming audition. Some also do not like to eat before due to nerves. My routine falls in the middle, drinking a strawberry creme frappuccino from Starbucks to help me mentally prepare. However, the best way to energize is to pack a light nutritious snack with water, gatorade, or an energy drink. This combination is light enough to not mess with your nerves or make you feel sick. It also fuels your body with the energy needed to stay focused.

Tip 2: Don’t Hide in the Back

The goal of every audition is to be seen and remembered. It is important to try to put yourself in front of either the choreographer or coach to ensure you will be seen. However, if it is a cattle call, you will be fighting for a spot to be seen along with everyone else. In this situation, it is important to take a step back, feel confident in the given combo, and practice wherever you can find the space. Once the opportunity arises, aim for the front line during groups and perform! Confidence is key!

Tip 3: Keep Your Memory Sharp

Remembering choreography in a high pressure situation is difficult. Picking up quickly is an essential skill, if you want to pursue a professional or collegiate level of dancing. To prepare for this, I recommend taking classes in the style you are auditioning for to practice your mental endurance. With practice, you can work that mental muscle and not let audition day anxiety roll through you. During the audition day, going full out is recommended, but be aware of your space and if it is too crowded do the arms full out just to get a feel for the choreography.

Tip 4: Perform, Perform, Perform

To stand out from other dancers, performance makes a dancer shine. It draws attention to you and has the potential to distract from any minor mistakes. It also gives the choreographer an idea of your interpretation along with artistry and your technical abilities. Performing the choreography to the best of your ability also boosts overall confidence and gives you the knowledge that you did everything you could.

Tip 5: Be Yourself

There is no one else in the room who dances like you, so take your spot and own it. Though this is a corny statement, it is true. Holding on to your individuality during an audition, gives you space to showcase your artistry and movement quality. At every audition, being asked to freestyle or improv happens often, so being comfortable with yourself is important. Something that always helped me dance outside my shell is knowing that everyone else auditioning is not really looking at me, but instead in their own heads trying to perfect the combination.

Like everything in life, auditions take time to get better at. Personally, I did not feel comfortable with auditions until I got to college. With a shift in mindset and goals, you can achieve your dreams. It is important to remember that you will not always fit into the choreographer’s vision or they do not see you in the crowds of people, but that does not mean that you had a bad audition. Those nerves before you walk through the door may never go away, but they can always push you to do better.