The fall season is in full swing. The leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping and people are ready to shift into the autumn aesthetic. People are switching up their wardrobes, playlist and even food, moving from the light summer dishes to warm and hearty fall ones. If you’re searching for some comfort dishes for the season, here’s a list we’ve compiled of some of our favorites:

Breakfast

This recipe for Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal by Kim’s Cravings is a healthy and delicious.

Allrecipe’s Cranberry nut bread is delicious, whether you like it plain or toasted.

Pumpkin french toast (especially this recipe from Just so tasty) is a sure winner for any early morning.

You can never go wrong with cinnamon rolls, here’s an overnight recipe from the Food Network.

Christin Urso / Spoon

Lunch

Butternut squash soup is a true comfort dish for the autumn season and pairs great with a grilled cheese (recipe from Love & Lemons).

Thai chicken salad is a fresh and colorful dish that captures aspects of both summer and fall meals (recipe from Recipetineats).

Chili is a staple for the season, full of spice and perfect for those colder days, especially when we move into the late fall (recipe from Allrecipes).

Quinoa stew is a unique take on autumn cuisine and is great if you’re looking to switch up your everyday dishes while still having that seasonal feel (recipe from Cooking Classy).

A chicken apple sausage and vegetable skillet is the perfect combination of smoky, sweet and earthy (recipe from Unbound Wellness).

Dinner

Pumpkin pasta takes one of the most popular vegetable of the season and incorporates it into a simple and flavorful plate (recipe from Bon Appétit).

Gnocchi with pomodoro sauce is a tried and true Italian favorite (recipe from Food & Wine).

Chicken pot pie is a true cozy comfort food, perfect for one or a whole group of people (recipe from Allrecipes).

Oven baked pork chops are an essential for any dinner party or date night (recipe from Recipetineats).

Stuffed peppers are the best simple meal for those cold and rainy days (recipe from Delish).

Something sweet

Apple, pumpkin and pecan pie are classic fall desserts that are easy to make (recipes from Allrecipes).

A pumpkin cake roll is a fun seasonal treat that takes a plain old dessert and makes it into a fun cake log sure to please any crowd (recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction).

Molasses cake is a spiced treat that tastes just as nice as it looks (recipe from Taste of Home).

Apple treasure cookies are the perfect mix of fruity, nutty and spiced (recipe from Taste of Home).

Snickerdoodles are a sure hit, especially when they’re home made. Here’s a recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction.

Bites

Buffalo chicken dip is perfect for all your fall game days and get togethers (recipe from Allrecipes).

Roasted pumpkin seeds are a great addition to any trail mix or salad, but are also just as delicious on their own (recipe from Inspired Taste).

Applesauce is a perfect snack for all ages and allows for a variety of flavors and mix-ins (recipe from Inspired Taste).

Puppy chow is a classic snack for the season. Here’s a simple recipe for that fall favorite from Allrecipes.