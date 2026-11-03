‘Cowboy Carter’ Deserves Its Flowers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When Beyoncé released “Cowboy Carter,” she showed us once again why she’s one of the most influential artists of this generation. She’s known for constantly reinventing herself and exploring with different sounds. In 2024, she released her first country album, a nod to her hometown of Houston. This album, like many others, was widely talked about among fans and the media. Her vocals, production and collaborations made this an album people quickly became obsessed with. Although she famously experiments with different types of music, this album is quite different from her others, but great nonetheless.

One of the most impressive things about “Cowboy Carter” is how Beyoncé blended genres together – it was a country album, but it had many different aspects of R&B, gospel and rock. She wanted the album to feel like a musical journey instead of listening to a typical country album.

Something that’s particularly loved about this album is her vocals. She has songs on the softer side like “Protector” or “16 Carriages,” and has upbeat songs like “Tyrant” and “YA YA.” This album is really for everyone, whether you like slower or upbeat songs. Most fan’s appreciate the album collaborations the most. One of the biggest songs on “Cowboy Carter” is “II Most Wanted,” a collaboration with Miley Cyrus. Hearing her vocals mixed with others elevates the album and makes it sound much better. She has a few other collabs with people including Post Malone, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson – all individuals engrossed in the country genre. Each artists gives a different vibe to her songs without taking away from her presence.

Cowboy Carter literally healed me idk how to explain it. i’ve listened to thousands of albums but cc literally transports me to a rural place in the US where im in a farm and it all seems so familiar even though ive never left Europe like wow… pic.twitter.com/vsxMsPyLiR — 𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬 (@sweetendres) October 30, 2026

It’s absolutely no surprise that “Cowboy Carter” got so much recognition; it won best country album as well as album of the year in the 2025 Grammy Awards. The album shows many different aspects of country, and how much you can do with music: make it sentimental, make it upbeat or make it slow and sensual. Beyoncé even had interludes throughout the album that were still fun to listen to. “Cowboy Carter” is an album that deserves i all of the appreciation it can get, not just because you like Beyoncé or because you like country music, but because it’s genuinely an amazing album with so much versatility, performance, insane vocals and amazing melodies. It makes a really good album in Beyoncé’s discography. In addition, it’s also a great album to explain black history/ Beyoncé is great at putting real life problems into her music but making it catchy enough for people to want to listen to it.