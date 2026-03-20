Coach is Back in Vogue

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since 1941, Coach bags have been taking Manhattanites by storm, the draw of fine leather craftsmanship impossible to ignore. The company reached a peak in popularity in the early to mid 2000’s, at which point it was nigh impossible to go out without seeing a Coach branded bag, belt, or pair of shoes; young and old alike were fans of the brand for its “affordable luxury.” Coach bags had long been coveted for their durability, style: their availability in varying patterns, colors, shapes, sizes and price range. As the market became more saturated, however, there became a dip in popularity, until recent years. Teens and young women today are buying bags new as well as hunting for vintage as Coach soars in popularity again, returning to its former glory.

Coach markets itself excellently, making itself appealing for today’s audience by pushing out celebrity product lines and hiring relevant celebrity ambassadors. In a recent campaign, Coach used actress Elle Fanning in advertisements and Instagram posts to draw in Gen-Zers who would recognize her from her work in the Disney “Maleficent” series as well as voice acting in several animated films. Another campaign used singer Lil Nas X, famous for several hit songs dating back to 2019, to advertise a line of bags; using faces young people would know encourages them to purchase from the brand.

View this post on Instagram Elle Fanning for Coach

In the era of Labubus and trinket collecting, bag charms are incredibly popular among younger audiences and Coach knows how to take advantage. Among the most popular of their bag charms is the cherry charm, available in different metals, colors, and sizes in order to appeal to anyone. Cherry themed accessories are also popular among younger people, compounding with the popularity of bag charms to create an instant smash hit.

Another incredibly popular bag charm campaign of Coach’s was the recent “Explore Your Story” line, a collaboration with Penguin Random House publishing; the charms are pocket-sized, readable prints of real books, clippable onto any Coach bag. Featuring famous titles such as I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou and Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen, the charms soared in popularity before they even released officially, selling out immediately when they became available. Connecting to the bookworm audience gave Coach a lot of return on investment, as well as the popularity of miniatures (trinket-adjacent).

View this post on Instagram An Instagram video announcing the “Share Your Story” campaign

Coach’s resurgence in the zeitgeist of 2026 can be chalked up to its excellent marketing, appealing itself to the newer generations with fun bag charms and celebrity endorsements. This, in conjunction with the quality of the bags, which are long-lasting enough to be purchased vintage consistently, makes the brand well-loved and popular in a way that seems to keep increasing today. Whether the early aughts or the 2020s, Coach bags are well-loved among young women everywhere.