Captain America: Brave New World was released in theaters on Valentine’s Day. Marvel fans were thrilled to see Anthony Mackie take over the shield on the big screen. Harrison Ford also joined the cast, as he took over the role of Thaddeus Ross, who had been previously played by the late actor William Hurt. While originally the movie had relatively disappointing reviews from the professional movie critics, the movie has since had an increase in positive reviews from movie goers.

It is no secret that Marvel fans love to voice their preferences on the franchise’s movies and who their favorite characters are. With the newest movie’s release, fans have been quick to show their support for Captain America: Brave New World, and some have even shared that they enjoyed it more than its predecessor, Captain America: First Avenger. This positive feedback is not only promising for Mackie, but also Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios.

It seems that the MCU is finally moving in the right direction, as most of their recent movies have not done well in the box office. The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the cinematic experience and has had a rolling impact on the amount of people who actively attend the movie theater experience. This movie does open up the question of if Anthony Mackie will get another few Captain America movies. In previous Captain America movies, each character has had a series of movies, and now that Chris Evans has passed down the role, will Anthony Mackie get his own Captain America movie series?

It seems that many Marvel fans really like Mackie as the new Captain America and Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon, who sort of serves as a sidekick to Captain America. There were parts of the movie that really brought back that feeling from the iconic films we have grown to love. Bringing back some important characters and events from past movies really helped connect this movie to the rest of the multiverse.

Notably, they brought back Samuel Sterns who was originally in The Incredible Hulk, which shows how Sterns turns into a mutant of sorts. This movie sheds light on what Ross and Sterns did throughout the years of them sort of being in the shadows of the other movies. The other thing that Marvel finally addressed was the celestial being sprouting out of the Indian Ocean last seen in The Eternals. After years of waiting, we finally got an answer to what that was.

Mackie and Ford seemingly were amazing and had great chemistry on screen. Danny Ramirez was also hilarious as Joaquin Torres, and provided some light hearted humor. This movie was a breath of fresh air because it was carefree and didn’t necessarily require past knowledge from other movies. Overall, this movie is entertaining and fun! This is almost always the point of Marvel movies; to provide a fun experience with some of your favorite characters and superheroes.