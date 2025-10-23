Birthday Activities in NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Birthdays are the perfect occasion to explore the city and experience new, exciting activities. With New York City having lively adventures on every corner, there are plenty of interactive activities to visit on a celebratory day. Here are nine activity locations in New York City to check out for your special day.

1. Escape Room

Test your problem-solving skills with an escape room party. With various locations available in the city, choose depending on your party size and your desired difficulty level. This challenging activity combines quick thinking and teamwork for the perfect interactive experience with friends.

2. Mercer Labs

Combining technology and art, Mercer Labs, located on the Lower West Side, is an encapsulating experience. From a room with flower walls to an all-immersive projection show with swings and couches, Mercer Labs is an exciting and relatively new museum in NYC.

3. Chelsea Piers

If you’re feeling indecisive, Chelsea Piers is full of endless activity. Whether you want to visit Pier 25 Mini Golf, Lucky Strike Bowling or the Pier 2 Roller Skating Rink, there is a wide variety of options for a party of any size.

4. Color Factory

For visual art enthusiasts, Color Factory is an interactive art museum providing fun for people of all ages. With surprise giveaways, treats and plenty of photo opportunities, this colorful adventure is the perfect way to enjoy time with family or friends on a celebratory day.

5. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Test your bravery with a visit to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, the fourth-tallest building in New York City. With an elevator that will take you up to the 91st floor, this experience will leave you 1,400 feet above ground with a breathtaking view of the city.

6. Beat the Bomb

Enter a video game in real life with a party at Beat the Bomb. In teams, players gear up in full hazmat suits and take on various high-tech game challenges. The objective is to disarm a giant bomb with paint, foam, or slime before time runs out.

7. Museum of Ice Cream

If you’re looking for a sweet treat on your special day, the Museum of Ice Cream is a vibrant and interactive experience with plenty of ice cream samples and photo opportunities.

8. Broadway Show

For live-performance lovers, take a trip to a Broadway show for your special day. With dozens of shows currently running, pick your favorite genre and enjoy an evening at the theater.

9. SpyScape

Discover your super spy skills at SpyScape, located on the west side of Manhattan. Featuring rare spy gadgets and secret histories, break codes and run surveillance in this interactive museum experience.

These are just a few of the many activities that await in New York City. Explore one or more of these options to celebrate your special day.