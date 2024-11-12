Billie Hit Me Hard and Soft (Billie Eilish Concert Review)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Billie Eilish hit Madison Square Garden hard and soft on October 15-October 18, 2024. The 22-year-old pop star sold out Madison Square Garden as fans from all over the East Coast came to watch her perform.

I attended on October 18 with tickets in the 2nd row in the 200s section. As a casual fan of Billie Eilish, I anticipated not knowing most of the songs, even if I prepared by listening to the set-list beforehand.

My friend and I arrived an hour early, only to see that a line was already forming for entrance. We speculated it was for the merchandise, as the line continued to wrap along the back. To keep us organized, MSG wanted us to stand, so they could fit as many fans in a tight line as possible.

The merchandise for the “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour was more expensive than regular tour merchandise, with the t-shirts being $50 and the zip hoodie being $125. The average tour merchandise would be $40 for a t-shirt and $110 for a zip hoodie. Due to the sustainable materials used, it costs more to produce. Within MSG, there were multiple merchandise stands scattered throughout the arena, so fans could always find what they wanted.

The opener for this show was Nat and Alex Wolff, someone not many were not familiar with. Their songs bordered the lines of country and indie heartfelt songs. Though I was not the biggest fan, they kept the crowd engaged with their antics.

Once the lights started to dim. Excited murmurs spread through the crowds. We excitedly waited for Billie to come perform. Once the lights went out, the beats of “CHIHIRO” started playing and Billie was in the cage.

The crowd went wild. The use of lighting, lasers, and the screen immediately caught my attention. As Billie continued, the energy felt similar to a rave, as the floor continued to jump with the fans. Though I was somewhat familiar with the set list, I was unprepared for the party mix.

From a melancholic vibe to an EDM party, you will get all of the feels. As a sucker for her older music, “when the party’s over” was my favorite part. Billie asked us to stay quiet, so she could record her vocals live. A hush went over the crowd to listen to her vocals harmonizing with each other. I was struck into silence, as I couldn’t even comprehend the beauty and her bare soul. The abrupt transition to “THE DINER,” immediately brought back the party vibe.

Billie embraced the concept of being hit hard and soft, as her transitions of vibes were jarring and entertaining. If you are unfamiliar with the set list, you will never know what’s coming next. The fans kept up with the energy and constantly channeled what was needed for every mood shift.

As my friend and I left Madison Square Garden starstruck, we were both ‘hit hard and soft’, and I departed with new songs to add to my playlist!