The end of the semester is fast approaching, and with it comes a lot of stress and anxiety. Professors are trying to cram the rest of the curriculum into the short amount of time remaining in the semester, pushing a lot of information at you for you to process. Final papers, projects, presentations and exams are being discussed and assigned, leaving the average student swimming in assignments worth a decent chunk of their overall grades. The pressure is definitely on and it may feel as though you’re about to crash. Well, take a deep breath and calm your nerves because we have compiled a list of some books we think you’ll find useful for this frantic time. Whether it be help staying on track of your work, focusing on yourself or simply needing a distraction from it all, we’ve got you covered.

Keeping it Short

Short Stories are a good way to give yourself a break from the crazy amount of studying and stress that comes with the end of the semester and immerse yourself into a different world. Here are some really thought provoking and audience-grabbing pieces that offer a brief escape from the outside world.

“The Yellow Wallpaper” by Charlotte Perkins Gilman: This story focuses on a woman’s struggle with a mental illness and how her and her husband try to handle it, told through a series of the woman’s journal entries. Good if like an interesting plot twist and a successful escape from that paper or presentation you’ve been working on.

This story focuses on a woman's struggle with a mental illness and how her and her husband try to handle it, told through a series of the woman's journal entries. Good if like an interesting plot twist and a successful escape from that paper or presentation you've been working on.

A short story that revolves around a young couple having a conversation at the train station with underlying tension revolving around an undisclosed situation. Great example of a quick but impactful story that leaves a lot of room for reflection.

: The tale follows the residents of a small town as they hold their annual lottery, leading to a rather shocking outcome. Very fast paced and thought-provoking story sure to captivate readers.

Staying Productive

Need good tips and advice on staying on top of your end of semester work-load? Here are some picks that will help you stay motivated and inspired to keep going.

“Atomic Habits” by James Clear: This book focuses on how to build good habits and break the bad ones. Students can easily be applied to creating good work and study habits, while also developing ways to increase time-management and focus skills.

This book focuses on how to build good habits and break the bad ones. Students can easily be applied to creating good work and study habits, while also developing ways to increase time-management and focus skills.

Gives viable tips for combatting procrastination, discussing the method of putting tasks that are the hardest for you to complete at the top of your list. “Hyperfocus” by Chris Bailey: This guide gives advice on how to create a deep focus on something, managing distractions and providing strategies to improve attentiveness, boost creativity and enhance productivity.

Taking Care of Yourself one page at a time

This Time of the semester can bring a lot of personal challenges with it. At this time of year and every time of the year, it’s important to ensure that you are taking care of yourself and your well-being. Here are narratives that might just help you reflect and improve upon yourself.

“When Things Fall Apart” by Pema Chodron: A unique perspective piece that uses the principles of Buddhism to offer advice with handling difficult emotions, encouraging one to embrace them rather than push said feelings to the side. This concept is very relatable to students currently dealing with anxious or uncertain emotions during this tense time.

A unique perspective piece that uses the principles of Buddhism to offer advice with handling difficult emotions, encouraging one to embrace them rather than push said feelings to the side. This concept is very relatable to students currently dealing with anxious or uncertain emotions during this tense time.

Discusses the author's personal journey of straying from her desire to be perfect and rather embracing imperfection. Helps create the realization that's it's okay not to be perfect period of striving to have perfection in the work you do, aiding in tackling anxious tendencies and shifting to the mindset of living in the moment.

Seasonal Favorites

Take a break from studying or celebrate a project well done with a good fall or winter read. These fictional favorites are perfect for the season.