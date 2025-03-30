Benny Blanco Brought Back the OG Selena Gomez

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Selena Gomez has had a successful year: she was nominated for multiple academy awards, is engaged and just released her new album.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

March 28, I Said I Love You First took to all streaming platforms as Gomez’s first album in five years. The first track is a clip of Gomez recognizing those whom she loves with music in the background. This title track has a beautiful transition to “Younger and Hotter Than Me.” This next track left me speechless. Listening with headphones was a completely immersive experience, capturing all of my attention. I audibly gasped when I learned the line, “We’re not getting any younger, but your girlfriends seem to.”

The order of the tracks feels very much like a story, following the main character from heartbreak to love.

The third track was released as a single a month before the album’s debut. “Call Me When You Break Up” is a duet with Gomez and Gracie Abrams. The two of them together make a perfect sound. The song is very much a dance song and adds a nice break to the slow song before.

Gomez highlights her ethnicity throughout the album with “Ojos Tristes” featuring The Marías and “I Can’t Get Enough” featuring J Balvin and Tainy. Even if the listener does not understand the Spanish lyrics, both of these songs can be appreciated. “I Can’t Get Enough” was at a perfect level for Gomez’s pitch.

Most of the songs in I Said I Love You First have the same vibe, but each song beautifully represents Blanco’s talent as a writer and producer. In numerous numbers, he cut the music before the next verse which really wraps the listener in. The music breaks at the end of each piece did kind of annoy me, but these are his songs too.

“Don’t Wanna Cry” feels like an old Gomez song. It was the first new addition to my playlist from the whole album. I feel like people who listen to Lana Del Ray will like this song.

The following song, “Sunset Blvd,” is one of the top songs on this album, but not in my opinion, it was scary. It was weird. “They’re calling the police” should not be a lyric in a song about having sex on a street. The bridge was bizarre but reminded me a lot about Chappell Roan.

“Cowboy” was a good love song, focusing on her life now, I assume. The track was another playlist addition for me. The music was absolutely phenomenal; when she says the word “underwater,” the music makes her actually sound underwater. The end makes no sense and it does ruin the whole song; however it has a good transition to “Bluest Flame,” making the whole album sound very cohesive.

“Bluest Flame” itself sounded very robot-y but it works. The last 40 seconds are all moaning, which made me extremely uncomfortable. I do know all of the lyrics from one listen, but is that a good thing?

I did wonder where all of the breakup songs originated from, especially since fiancés wrote the album together; however, none of the lyrics felt targeted to specific individuals. I’m glad there were no references to Justin and Hailey Bieber because it shows Gomez’s growth from when she was younger. Since the music industry is so petty, I did sort of expect something, but I’m glad I didn’t hear anything.

“How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten” has crazy lyrics but are very neutral and not targeted to a specific moment in Gomez’s life.

”Do You Want To Be Perfect” was a quick advertisement-like track, but it was amazing. It matches Gomez’s image that she has been promoting for years through her makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

The next track, “You Said You Were Sorry,” was probably my favorite song on the album. I was bobbing my head as I sang along.

“Don’t Take It Personally” was a good song about respecting a lover’s ex-partner and recognizing those who came before. The next track “Scared of Loving You” was another single released on Valentine’s Day. I like that the single’s were separated with one in the beginning of the album and the other at the end because it makes listeners continue listening for what they already know. The song itself feels like a promise, or a wedding vow, which is the perfect ending as we go into Blanco and Gomez’s wedding season.

The final final song was written and composed by Gomez herself. The beginning made me check to make sure I was still listening to the same album as it is opera music. She uses the line, “like a goddamn soldier who can’t forget the battle.” I was unsure if she is talking about having post traumatic stress disorder from the relationship or if she still misses and loves him. This song was very Gomez and reminded me of the 2010s when I was blasting her music in the car with my mom.

With six new songs on my playlist, I would say this album is a hit. I will be the first person to buy tickets if these two lovebirds go on tour.