As Spring rolls around, shopping for bathing suits becomes essential for spring break and summer vacations. Although there are cheap alternatives, like Shein and Cider, the quality of those suits is exactly what you’re paying for. Investing in a good bikini or one-piece is simply saving you money in the long run. Here are some good, long-lasting bathing suit brands that make for some good Instagram content:

Bright Swimwear

A Swedish company, Bright Swimwear’s mission is to “change the world – one bikini at a time.” Instead of focusing on current trends, they work to determine what future fashion will look like and create patterns based off of those predictions, envisioning bikinis that will be loved for seasons to come.

Each piece costs about $30 to $40, paying separately for tops and bottoms. A full bikini set will cost a customer $60 to $80. The one piece suits are $50; however, there are currently only two on the market.

Some best sellers are:

The Midnight Bloom set

The Primavera set

The Rosette set

Kulani Kinis

The story behind Kulani Kinis story begins in 2014 when a woman wanted a good bikini for her trip with her husband that was priced appropriately with satisfactory quality. She found that everywhere she looked didn’t match these needs, so she decided to start her own company. The small warehouse began in their garage, and has now grown into a massive bikini marketing corporation. The brand is partnered with ASOS, Tilly’s, Zumiez, Bikini Village, Modcloth and Ron Jon Surf online and instore globally.

The company sells suits for both women and men.

Bikini tops are sold for $62 and the bottoms are sold for $60. All together, a set would cost someone around $122, but for a bathing suit that can last many seasons to come. The company offers a wide variety of styles and fits.

The one-piece suits are sold for $85.

Best selling products include:

The Lemon Bloom set

The Flamingo Floral set

The Palm Tide set

Asola Swim

Asola is a newly founded swimwear company that took customers by storm. Social media has influenced the spread of the company.

Each piece is made with eco-friendly Italian fabric for a silky-buttery feel. The tops range from $35 to $40 and the bottoms range from $35 to $38. The one-piece suits are $58.

Since the website is so new, there are limited options; however, the company is working on expanding their bikini choices.

Each purchase does come with little gifts and purchases of $100 or more come with a free make-up bag.

Their best selling products are:

The Libra One-Piece Swimsuit

The Florence Bikini

The London Bikini

Summer 2025 is not far in the calendar year. With spring break approaching quickly, now is the perfect time to pick up a good suit.