Alix Earle Hosts a Halloween Bash in the Hills of California

With face prosthetics and enlarged mushroom sculptures, Alix Earle, Tiktok influencer, hosted one of this year’s biggest Halloween parties under the theme of “The Mad Forest.”

Earle became popular on social media for depicting her life living largely at the University of Miami. She is known for her never ending parties and messy lifestyle. Earle took her experience and hosted a large Halloween celebration. With the help of Melissa Andre, event planner who is known for her whimsical designs, Earle was able to bring her vision to life.

On Oct. 25, Earle hosted this Halloween extravaganza at Keys Nightclub in Los Angeles, California. According to People.com, the party was on an invite-online basis with numerous stars being in attendance. Shay Mitchell, Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Landon Barker just being a few notable names.

Earle told People.com that her main goal was to focus on music and decor that would truly bring the party to life.

Music was performed by Frank Walker, Carlita and Gryffin to keep the dance floor alive all night. The dance floor was created by completely removing booths from the middle of the club and adding in an enlarged magic mushroom sculpture for party-goers to dance around.

The party host even made sure that each drink followed the creepy theme. Earle told People.com, “‘Mad Margarita,’ ‘Down the Vodka, Rabbit Hole,’ ‘Which Way Shot’ and ‘Cheshire Cat Cooler’ were among the beverages served.” The social media personality also introduced her own candy bar at the party partnered with GoPuff, an American consumer goods and delivery company.

Earle stunned social media viewers by taking a page out of Heidi Klum’s book (Klum, model, is known for her lavish halloween costumes). The theme of “Mad Forest” was centered around Earle’s Cheshire Cat costume as she told People.com she has planned on depicting this character for the last year. She included the use of face prosthetics and full body paint in order to bring the vision to life.

The prosthetics were prepared about a month out from the party in order to perfect the look.

The party featured a ton of costumes to note. Madeline Argy, Earle’s friend, came dressed as Earle herself, Ava Max, singer-songwriter, took on the role of Alice in the Mad Forest, and Anastasia Karanikolaou, Youtuber, took on a cat-women persona.

The party took place in California instead of Miami, Earle’s hometown, so that Earle’s close companions and coworkers based across the country from her could participate in the Halloween activities.

What was your favorite celebrity look from Earle’s party?