A Harry Potter Fan’s Guide to the UK

As a longtime fan of Harry Potter, I have dreamed of visiting the United Kingdom for my whole life. When I had the opportunity to study abroad, I had a long, extensive list of places to visit, enlightened by the books, movies, and locations that had inspired the authors and directors. Exploring these places in England and Scotland was truly an incredible experience. If you are also looking to book a trip to the UK, and are a fan of the series, here are the 10 places you should not miss!

1. Warner Bros. Studio Tour

This was by far my favorite Harry Potter-related activity I did while studying in London. Although it’s not directly in the city center, I took a train for about 45 minutes to the Watford Junction station, where there are Wizarding World-branded buses that you can take directly to the studio. The studio tour was self-guided, with an audio guide, which was incredibly insightful. I spent about five hours there, walking around and viewing all the sets, props, and costumes. My favorite spots were definitely the Forbidden Forest, the Gryffindor common room, and the Dursleys’ house. There are many photo opportunities, and even some performers from Hogwarts’s neighboring schools, Beauxbatons and Durmstrang. These performances were there for the Studio Tour’s highlight on the Triwizard Tournament from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. If you do anything on this list, I recommend this one!

2. Platform 9 & ¾

One of the most famous scenes of the movies is Harry’s return to the Hogwarts Express. To get to the train, the wizards have to run at full force through Platform 9 and ¾ at King’s Cross Station in London. Because many people were visiting King’s Cross to find this non-existent platform, the station put up a section for a photo op. Although the line is usually very long, this is a great place to get photos if you are a fan. The professional photographers have props (scarves and wands) and help you pose to get the best shot. There is also a gift shop with different merchandise offered.

3. The Palace Theatre – Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

If you have read every book in the series, then definitely check out the two-part play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” at the Palace Theatre in London. This play takes place after the epilogue in the last book of the series and follows Harry and Ginny’s second son, Albus Severus, and the pressure that is placed on him for just being “the chosen one’s” son.

4. Leadenhall Market

Leadenhall Market served as a filming location for the first Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. It was the entrance to Diagon Alley and the location of the Leaky Cauldron. Leadenhall Market isn’t just a filming location, though; it is home to many boutique shops, bars, and restaurants, so if you fancy some shopping or a quick bite to eat, this would be a fun place to visit!

5. Millenium Bridge

Another filming location in London, the Millennium Bridge, is featured in the 6th movie, Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince. In the scene, the Death Eaters have taken over and are attacking the pedestrians on the bridge. This was meant to show how terrifying Voldemort’s army could be by bringing them into contact with Muggles.

6. Christ Church, Oxford

Moving outside of London, Christ Church served as both a filming location and inspiration for sets built on the Warner Bros. lot, particularly for Hogwarts. One of the first scenes at Hogwarts is when Professor McGonagall is waiting to let all of the first-year students into the Great Hall. This occurs on the Great Staircase at Christ Church. The dining hall of this university served as a great inspiration when the set was being built on the studio lot. Having seen both, I enjoyed the magical elements at the studio tour, but also loved seeing how they were used in a real-life university setting.

7. Edinburgh Castle

Moving on up to Scotland, Edinburgh was a significant place for inspiration for author J.K. Rowling as she was writing the books. Edinburgh Castle is said to be the inspiration for Hogwarts Castle, and seeing it in person makes that clear. It is located on Castle Rock and overlooks the entire city. This is definitely a place to visit if you happen to find yourself in Scotland, as it is one of the most gorgeous pieces of history there!

8. The Elephant House

As J.K. Rowling wrote her world-famous series, she wrote many pages at The Elephant House Cafe in Edinburgh. They serve many different magical-inspired drinks and have coined themselves as the birthplace of Harry Potter. This is a cute place to stop in for a drink or a snack if you are hungry!

9. Victoria Street

One of the more famous places the films are known for is Diagon Alley. This is where Harry, Hermione, and Ron go to purchase all of their schoolbooks, potion supplies, wands, and robes. Victoria Street was the inspiration for this place when Rowling was writing the series, and it is evident in the small size and vibrant colors of each of the shops. This part of the street is on a steep hill, which makes it feel even more magical.

10. Greyfriars Kirkyard

The last place you should visit in Scotland is Greyfriars Kirkyard. Although this is a cemetery, it holds inspiration for a few key moments throughout the series. Something really cool about this spot is that if you look around at the names on the gravestones, you can see where Rowling got inspiration for many of the names of characters. There is also a portion of the cemetery that is a key setting for inspiration for the end of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where Harry and Cedric are transported to the graveyard with Voldemort.

Having the chance to visit these places across England and Scotland brought the magic of the series to real life. Including iconic film locations and the inspiration behind many of the set choices, this connected me with the series and other fans on a deeper level. These places will be unforgettable, especially if you grew up a fan of the series, just like me!