A Guide To Trinkets

In recent years, there has been an undeniable rise in the trend of collecting trinkets. Whether they are kept on desks, on the back of phones, or on display shelves for all to see, there is a clear love for fun, little figurines among young women everywhere. Sonny Angels, Smiskis, and Calico Critters (or Sylvanian Families, if you prefer) have snuck their way into the hearts and bedrooms of many. Why has there been such a sudden rise in popularity?

It can be explained by an economic concept called the “Lipstick Index.” When the economy is struggling, it is easier for consumers to buy small luxury products, such as lipstick – or, in this case, figurines – instead of larger items like homes or cars. Economics aside, the cuteness of trinkets is impossible to ignore. Each adorable variety of trinket is worthy of its own attention– and description for prospective buyers.

Sonny Angels are a quintessential example of a trinket. Sonny Angels are figurines of babies, standing up with their eyes pointed cheekily to the side. They come in a variety of hats and clothing, depending on which series they come from. They’re cute, small, and extremely easy to collect and display. The “blind box” model in which they are sold adds a fun sense of mystery to the purchase; the hat or outfit it is wearing remains a secret until the box is opened. Priced at a reasonable $12.25 on their website, they can also be found at some comic book stores (see Newbury Comics at Roosevelt Field mall!) and other in-person vendors. Additionally, official tote bags are sold with clear slots sewn in for buyers to display their minifigures on the go. Sonny Angels are a fan-favorite trinket, finding homes in young women’s dorms and rooms around the world.

Smiskis, produced by the same company as Sonny Angels, are a strong contender for the best trinket of all time. Best described as little green figurines that glow in the dark, these humanoid trinkets are adored among trinket lovers. Surrounded by urban legend, they are said to wander around the house at night while their owner is asleep, returning to their original position in the morning. Lore aside, figurines are not the only available product in the Smiski line; a battery-powered lamp, 3D stickers, and plush keychains are additional examples of Smiski merchandise that can be proudly displayed by prospective buyers. Their iconic green hue and blank expressions solidify Smiskis’ place in the zeitgeist today.

Perhaps the most nostalgic trinket for gen-z audiences and even some older generations, Calico Critters are fuzzy animal figurines that come with outfits, playsets, and accessories. Known as Sylvanian Families to international audiences, these trinkets have been around since 1985. The brand has stood the test of time, adapting the style of their little creatures to modern consumers’ tastes. At stores like Barnes and Noble or Urban Outfitters, Calico Critters are even sold on keychains to be attached to bags, keyrings, and lanyards, which can often be spotted around college campuses. They also come in even smaller baby versions of the usually slightly larger animals.

While there are an extensive number of trinkets that have ebbed and flowed in popularity over the years, the three listed in this article are widely considered the most relevant today. Whether Sonny Angel, Smiski, or Calico Critter, there is much joy and whimsy to be found in collecting cute figurines. The fluctuation of price and availability of these products illustrates how coveted they can be; avoiding scalpers and finding authentic trinkets can be challenging.

It is important to remember that, if it provides joy and looks cute on a shelf, a trinket collection can bring happiness to the lives of many young women worldwide.