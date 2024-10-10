This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

As the weather becomes colder and the leaves change from green to brown, sometimes a girl simply needs to walk around New York City in her highest pair of black boots. There are a ton of spots around Manhattan that can give the “fall feeling,” but listed here are a few:

Food Spots

The Black Seed: Inside the Rockefeller Center, sits a tiny bagel shop perfect for the transitioning weather. The shop features an assortment of bagel options including plain, cinnamon raisin, poppy and everything with numerous items to make the bagels into a sandwich. They also have two gluten free options: plain and everything. Each bagel is toasted and made into a sandwich right after ordering, so it’s nice and warm right when received. Slow roasted coffee feels warm in the hands of visitors, which is perfect for the cold weather.

Lafayette Bakery: Sitting right on Lafayette Street, there is a Pumpkin Spice Croissant that has flooded the internet for its fall feeling. With a monthly rotation of different croissants, Lafayette Bakery is a French grand café and bakery with a dining room and fast service option. This bakery is known for its prices on the higher side, but a good croissant can carry tourists into the autumn season.

Ralphs: Created by Ralph Lauren for the cozy-coffee feelings, Ralphs is a fairly new spot in New York, opening just in 2014. The shop, sitting on the corner of 55th, has a vintage feel for hustling tourists or locals; however, the coffee shop doesn’t just sit on a corner in New York City – the company is also known for its coffee trucks that pop up in different locations. When those walking the city see the vintage green truck with the striped yawning, they know it is time for a break. Especially walking downtown in the middle of fall, a warm cup of coffee is the perfect remedy for the cold.

Stores:

The Drama Book Store: For so many theater and film students, The Drama Book Store can feel like home. Since 1917, The Drama Book Store has held dozens of scripts and other pieces of theatrical works. The ceiling of the store features a huge sculpture made completely of books that starts at the entrance and wraps its way around the store. In 2011, the store even received a Tony Award for Excellence in Theatre. With a small coffee shop, seating options and shelves of scripts, biographies, and nonfictions, there is a comfortable, fall feeling from the moment one steps off 39th Street.

The Niche Shop: Not many secondhand shops have an online shopping option, but The Niche Shop does. The store takes vintage and secondhand items and gives them another life selling them both in store and on a device. The recycled thrifting idea stands out in the fall months when the weather starts to signal a fresh change about to occur in the new year. It is a completely women owned shop located on the upper east and west side. Clothes options including jackets, tops, bottoms, dresses and accessories are all sold at this location. The items can be on the pricier side, but who doesn’t love a fall thrift haul full of refreshed vintage items?

The Strand: With books being a strong fall staple, a good book store is so important to the season. The Strand is one of the most renowned, independent bookstores in the city with two locations on Broadway and Columbus. It first opened in 1927 when the founder, Ben Bass, had $600 in his pocket to create something special. As of 2024, it has over 2.5 million new, used and rare books on sale as well as store merchandise and stationery. Even though it is a big tourist spot, three floors of books is hard to pass up in the Halloween and Thanksgiving season.

Activities:

Central Park Walk: For more of a laid back afternoon, a walk through Central Park never fails. The park contains 843-acres of land that is decorated with all nature’s finest. Especially as the trees begin to change, a walk around the park will be the perfect viewing experience. The Central Park Conservancy website even features a fall foliage tracker so visitors can find the brightest leaves. Along the path, Central Park is known for having events with foods, drinks and entertainment.

Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares: In the heart of Manhattan, Jimmy Fallon is hosting a haunted maze experience for a limited time. The tickets are $40 per adult and follows through for the months of September and October. For those looking for a spooky, halloween themed experience, this ten room feature with sinister characters may be the event to attend.

New York City is the spot for all seasons, but between the fall eats, shops and thrills, the city in autumn shouldn’t be a skip.