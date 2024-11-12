5 Style Ideas to Stay Fashionably Warm in the Cold Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Winter is fast approaching, and with it comes a rush of cold weather. It’s time to turn in those t-shirts and light jackets in for sweaters and scarves in an effort to stay warm. In this ongoing attempt to battle the frost, it’s hard to find the perfect outfit that displays your unique fashion sense while also making sure you stay warm. Here are 5 tips to balance style and as the temperature begins to drop:

1) Layers, layers and more layers

This first tip may seem like a given, but it is key, especially when trying to fashionably combat the brutal weather. By layering pieces on top of one another, you stay snug while also adding dimension to your look and even possibly elevating your more basic pieces into something show stopping. Pair a warm jacket over a long sleeve, a turtleneck under a sweater. To create a trendier and more casual vibe, throw on a puffer vest over a crewneck. Feel free to play with proportions as well, like wearing fitted thermal tops under oversized cardigans and jackets. In this case, the more layers, the better.

2) Fur-lined and feeling fine

Faux fur lined or insulated pieces are great ways to stay warm without sacrificing your outfit. Insulated tights are great for when you want to wear skirts and dresses without worrying about your legs freezing. Insulated boots or jackets are a great way to create a glamourous feel while also keeping comfy. A pair of insulated leggings are game-changing in creating a look without having to worry about the thinner material letting the chill of the air through and messing with your warmth.

3) embrace darker colors

Darker colors are a very smart way to stay stylish with the season as well as to keep cozy. Scientifically speaking, darker colors will absorb heat and therefore keep you warmer. Blacks and dark greys and richer brown shades are a great choice if you’re looking for a more neutral tone. If you’re more interested in adding a pop of color to your wintery ensemble, dark gem colors, such as deep emerald greens, ruby reds and sapphire blues allow you to have that vibrant twist to your wardrobe. This more colorful options allow you to build in personality to your outfit while also maintaining the mood of the season.

4) Make your coat a staement piece

Big winter coats may seem too big and bulky, making it feel as though there is no way to wear them without ruining the outfit underneath. However, by making the jacket itself the main focus of the out fit can really help you create an outfit that’s both fashion-forward and functional. A puffer coat with a colorful or metallic- finished look will help you stand out in style. Peacoats and Trench coats are timeless and give a more classy or professional feel to your overall wardrobe. Oversized jackets are also an easy way to give your coat the attention of the look, while also elevating the outfit that lies underneath it, no matter how simple the look may be.

5) Accessorize with purpose

Use your winter accessories as ways to fledge out your wardrobe and really solidify your own personal style. A good pair of leg warmers or thicker socks are an essential pair for your winter boots to really complete an outfit. A chunky scarf in a bold pattern or texture adds an interesting element to any basic, neutral toned outfit. A beanie or a pair of earmuffs adds a bit of flair to your hairstyle or outfit as a whole. Don’t forget about gloves either, as a pair of chunky knit mittens or leather faux fur lined gloves can really incorporate to portraying that perfect cozy yet stylish vibe.