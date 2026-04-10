5 Shows With Only One Season (So Far) That Are Already Worth the Hype

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the most frustrating parts of streaming TV in this era is finding a show you love, only to have it canceled after one season. Streaming platforms are good at getting viewers hooked into certain shows, only to cancel them months later to renew a show no one is watching or create a brand-new one. Even when a show you love gets renewed, you then have to wait at least a year, sometimes more, for it to be released.

These shows I have become obsessed with have already been renewed for a season two, so you know for certain you won’t get invested in a show only for it to end. They have people talking about the funniest or most dramatic moments, and many people (including myself) are counting down the days until season 2.

I Love LA

This HBO comedy series, created by and starring comedian Rachel Sennott, has eight episodes. It follows Maia, a struggling talent agent living in LA, whose life gets a bit chaotic when her influencer best friend re-enters her life as a client. This show leans into the messiness of your 20s, working with friends, and trying to build a career from the ground up. Sennott uses her signature awkward and uncomfortable humor to make the most ridiculous situations funny and relatable, especially as the characters navigate influencer and professional careers. The series works because it pokes fun at the entertainment industry and the pressure to always be “on” in a world that is driven by social media. This series premiered in November of 2025, and Sennot has mentioned that she is currently writing the second season.

Adults

Adults is an FX comedy series that follows a group of twenty-something friends as they try to figure out life while living together in New York City. It is set in Samir’s childhood home in Queens. It focuses on the chaos of early adulthood, with career struggles, messy dating lives, financial stress, and the complicated dynamics of close friendships. It centers on Samir, Billie, Anton, Issa, and Paul Baker. This friend group learns to navigate awkward social situations and major life decisions as they grow into adulthood. This first season premiered on May 28th, 2025, and focused heavily on introducing the characters and their relationships. The second season officially began filming in January and will hopefully be just as good as the first.

Overcompensating

Benito Skinner created this Prime Video comedy and stars as Benny, a college freshman who is trying really hard to fit in while hiding his sexuality and who he really is. At the beginning of the series, Benny is determined to reinvent himself, unlike the person he was in high school (a popular football player). He is constantly trying too hard, which makes for funny social interactions, but also struggles with who he is. He quickly befriends Carmen, who is one of the few people he feels comfortable being honest with. Their friendship is at the core of the show. Throughout the first season, the show explores friendship, sexuality, and external social pressures, while balancing humor with vulnerability. The first season centers on his early college experience and the complicated process of who he really is, and the second season will only take this further. The first season premiered in May of 2025 and they are currently filming the second season.

Chad Powers

This sports comedy is inspired by the viral Eli Manning sketch in which he disguised himself as a walk-on football player named Chad Powers during a college tryout. The show expands on that idea into a full storyline, following Russ Holliday, a disgraced quarterback who reinvented himself under a new identity after his career fell apart amid a public scandal. He becomes desperate for a new opportunity to play football and creates a new persona, “Chad Powers,” by wearing a wig, using prosthetics, and adopting a whole new personality. As Russ continues to fake being Chad, the line between his fake identity and his real self blurs, and he risks exposing his identity and ruining his team’s performance on the field. Season 1 premiered in September of 2025 and season 2 wrapped about three weeks ago.

The Four Seasons

Created by Tina Fey, The Four Seasons premiered on Netflix in May 2025 with eight episodes and is inspired by the 1981 film of the same name. It follows three central couples: Kate and Jack, Nick and Anne, and Danny and Claude. Each season of the year, the group takes a trip together, but the dynamic of this group is shaken when Nick decides he wants a divorce from Anne. Aside from this decision, meeting a much younger woman named Ginny created tension within the group and prompted everyone to reevaluate their own relationships. The first season ends on a cliffhanger that will be explored more in depth upon the second season’s release on May 28th.

The downside of getting invested in new shows is the waiting in between seasons, especially when it ends on a cliffhanger. That anticipation is part of what makes watching TV so fun, with speculation and fan communities building on social media, even when there are only a few episodes to watch. These strong first seasons have many fans, along with me, who are extremely excited for their second seasons to be released.