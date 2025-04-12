21 Creative Ways To Celebrate Your 21st Birthday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

Are you or a friend turning 21 soon and are looking for creative ways to celebrate your birthday? As someone who recently turned 21 and didn’t want to celebrate her birthday the “cliché” way, here are some original ways to celebrate the big day!

Go To A Broadway Show

What’s more fun than seeing a good Broadway show? There are so many great shows to see both on and off Broadway – and you can even extend the celebration by getting dinner with your friends before or after the show. There are always deals to get cheap Broadway tickets, so this can be a great way to celebrate your birthday!

Do Karaoke

Grab your friends and a microphone and sing your heart out! Karaoke is fun on any occasion, but can be especially fun on your birthday! From going out to a karaoke bar to doing karaoke in the comfort of your own home, singing some of your favorite songs with your favorite people is always a fun time.

Go To A Paint & Sip

Why not put your artistic skills to the test with a fun evening at a Paint & Sip! You don’t have to be the best artist around to participate, and this is a fun and relaxing way to spend your birthday with your favorite people.

Puppy Yoga

Any good yoga class can be super relaxing and help you decompress, but what if there were some cute puppies to go with it! Puppy yoga has been on the rise recently, and it’s a great way to celebrate your birthday if you’re looking to try something new.

Dinner

You can never go wrong with having dinner with your friends and family! Having a birthday dinner gives you so many options, from going to a new restaurant or going back to your all-time favorite restaurant. You could even have a group dinner in the comfort of your own home. Whatever makes you happy is the way to go because it’s your birthday after all!

Get Hibachi

If you’re looking to go out for dinner for your birthday, why not get some hibachi! Hibachi is a fun experience for all involved, and they’ll probably do a little something special for you when you tell them it’s your birthday!

Have A Picnic

Grab a comfy blanket and some of your favorite foods and treats and have a picnic! This one is obviously more ideal if you have warmer weather, but picnics are always a fun way to spend time with friends. Also think of the great photo opportunities!

Go To A Concert

This one may be a bit harder, but sometimes you can get lucky and an artist you’re interested in will be in town around your birthday! A good concert is always an enjoyable time, but a good concert on your birthday is something even better!

Have A PowerPoint Night

A PowerPoint Night is hilarious any night, but one specifically for your birthday is even better! There are many great PowerPoint themes online to choose from and it’s a guarantee that everyone will be hysterically laughing and having fun all night.

Go To A Comedy Show

Comedy shows are funny and enjoyable any night, but it’s even better when it’s to celebrate your birthday! There are always comedy shows going on, and if you need some ideas, Tik Tok is a great place to find new comedians!

Have A Game Night

Playing board games is fun on any occasion, but it’s even more fun when it’s your birthday! There are so many great games you can play, from board games to card games. A game night can easily become heated, but there will surely be stories to tell!

Go To A Museum

There are so many different museums you can go to in NYC, from the Met to fun experiences like the Museum of Ice Cream! You and your friends can make a trip to a museum become a fun day in the city!

Take A Cooking Class

Put your cooking skills to the test by taking a cooking class! A cooking class is always a fun learning experience, and you can take one with your friends and family! A big plus is you get to eat whatever you make in the end!

Go To An Escape Room

An escape room is always a fun, (and definitely chaotic), experience – so why not do one for your birthday? There are so many fun escape rooms around, so why not grab some friends and see if you have what it takes to escape the room!

Have A Movie Marathon

Netflix/See-Saw

Do you have a favorite movie franchise or is there a movie franchise you’ve been looking to start? Grab some popcorn, candy, blankets, and any other necessities you feel you may need to have a great at-home movie night with some of your favorite people!

Go To An Arcade

Who doesn’t love some arcade games? A trip to the arcade or your local Dave & Busters can be a great way to celebrate the big day. Don’t forget to cash in any points or tickets you win!

Go To The Beach

Why not celebrate your 21st on the beach? If the beach is one of your favorite places, then this may just be the best idea for you! Also think about all of the birthday photo opportunities!

Have A Pool Party/BBQ

If you have a summer birthday, why not have a pool party and or barbecue to celebrate? One of the best things about summer are pool parties and barbecues, so this can be a really fun way to celebrate the big day!

Pottery Making

Why not try something new for your 21st? Taking a pottery class with your friends can be a really fun experience – and you get to come home with something you made!

Go To A Spa

What’s a better way to celebrate your 21st birthday than spending it at the spa? There’s nothing better than spending your birthday relaxed, either by yourself or with friends!

Take A Day Trip

This idea can be more difficult to plan and more on the pricey side, but there are some great day trips you can go on with a bit of planning! The possibilities are endless!

Happy 21st birthday!