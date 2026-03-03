2026 Winter Olympics Most Unforgettable Figure Skating Performances

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The figure skating events at the Olympics in Milan had unforgettable performances and historic victories for many countries around the world. From gold medal wins that were shocking to ice dance routines that were immensely artistic, skaters pushed the boundaries of what figure skating is usually defined as.

Alysa Liu

One of the most talked-about skaters at these Olympics, Alysa Liu, won the gold medal in women’s singles, marking the first gold medal for Team USA in years. Her story is incredibly inspiring because she stepped away from competing at sixteen due to the harsh conditions and requirements needed to be a competitive athlete. She returned a few years later, wanting to compete only on her own terms. Her free skate was the standout performance of the week. She demonstrated both technique and emotional depth, which helped her stand out even further. This moment solidified her as one of the biggest stars of the game.

Kaori Sakamoto

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto won the silver medal in the women’s singles, which continued her historic Olympic career. She remained one of the most consistent competitors throughout the competition, which kept her firmly in medal position. Her performance at these Olympics solidified her as one of the top women skaters in the world.

Mikhail Shaidorov

From Kazakhstan, Shaidorov surprised everyone with a clean, technically advanced free skate performance, which helped him win the gold medal in the men’s singles. His performance showed his immense control under pressure, but also included strange jumps. His performance and win were a breakthrough moment for Kazakhstan and highlighted the sport on a larger global scale.

Yuma Kagiyama

From Japan, Yuma Kagiayama earned the silver medal in the men’s singles event after delivering one of the strongest performances throughout the competition. He remained one of the top contenders even while under Olympic pressure. His medal helped contribute to Japan’s strong showing in figure skating.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier

Canada’s Piper and Paul showcased one of the most unique and expressive performances in the Olympics. Their choreography and strong skating skills really helped them stand out from the competition, which ultimately brought them home the bronze medal for Canada in Ice Dance.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

This American ice dance team performed a captivating free dance during the past Olympics. They are known in the ice dance world for their precision and storytelling, which became utilized throughout this performance. In this dance, Chock and Bates played the bull and the matador, which helped them secure the silver medal. This medal was a major achievement and reflected their level of consistency as one of the most experienced teams in the field.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara

This team made history by winning the gold medal in pairs skating, being the first Japanese team to do so. They delivered two extremely strong performances in both the short program and the free skate, allowing them to move ahead of the competition. This win showed immense growth and success for one of the world’s best pair skaters.

These performances in Milan showcase the technical skill, emotional depth, and resilience of the athletes who competed in the Olympics, highlighting how the sport has evolved since its emergence. I would urge you to check out their performances and see their skill firsthand.