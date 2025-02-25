2025 Grammys Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter.

The 67th annual Grammy Awards happened earlier this month and it was a history-making night filled with lots of surprises – here’s everything you missed!

For the fifth year in a row, comedian Trevor Noah hosted the star-studded show, which took place on Sunday, February 2nd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares used the annual music event to raise money for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires that hit L.A. back in January. Over $24 million were raised during Grammy weekend, $9 million raised on Grammy night alone.

In fact, supporting L.A. was the theme throughout the night. The band Dawes opened the show with their version of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A” and later in the night, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars performed a beautiful rendition of “California Dreamin.”

The first televised Grammy win of the night was for Best Rap Album. Doechii, the only woman nominated in the category this year, took home the Grammy for her album Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechii had the honor of being only the third female artist to win Best Rap Album, (her predecessors being Lauryn Hill and Cardi B), and she made sure to make this accomplishment known during her acceptance speech. Later in the night, Doechii performed a medley of songs from the Grammy-winning album.

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For the first time in Grammy history, this year only female artists were nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. The category was stacked with five great nominations – Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, and Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. Carpenter ultimately took the Grammy home for her career-changing album Short n’ Sweet.

Carpenter walked away with two Grammys this year, making them her first Grammy wins of her career. The singer was nominated for six Grammys this year, and all in the major categories, including the coveted Best New Artist and Album Of The Year awards. Earlier in the night, Carpenter took home the Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy for her smash hit “Espresso.”

Later in the evening, Carpenter performed an entertaining mashup of her songs “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” by paying homage to “Old Hollywood.”

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Something new that the Grammys did this year was allowing each of the Best New Artist nominees to perform on the Grammys stage throughout the show. This personal favorite new addition to the show was a great way for viewers to get a taste of each new artist.

One performance that really made headlines was Benson Boone’s performance of “Beautiful Things.” Boone, who is known for doing backflips on stage, did not one but two during his Grammys debut wearing a light blue jumpsuit.

At the end of the performance, Boone “adjusted” the jumpsuit, which caused many people to make comments about it. Viewers were also quick to call Boone a “knock off version” of Harry Styles. Despite the undeserved backlash, Boone has been taking it with a grain of salt and making fun of himself on social media.

A personal favorite Best New Artist performance of the night was Chappell Roan’s enjoyable performance of her song “Pink Pony Club.” Later in the night, Roan ultimately took home the Best New Artist Grammy and used her acceptance speech as a time to ask record labels to provide artists with liveable wages and health insurance. The speech earned her a standing ovation – and then criticism on social media. Roan then took the criticism as a way to get people to gather together to help raise money for struggling artists.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It was then time to give out the Best Latin Pop Album Grammy. Shakira took home the honor for her album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars then took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for their song “Die With A Smile.” With this win, Gaga has now become the artist with the most Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy wins, three.

One of the biggest surprises of the night was Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy sweep. Lamar took home both the Record Of The Year and the Song Of The Year Grammys for his number one hit “Not Like Us.”

Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Lamar took home three additional Grammys earlier in the night for the song, making “Not Like Us” the most awarded rap song in Grammy history. It also seems important to mention that Lamar has won five Grammys for a disstrack about Drake, while Drake has won five Grammys in his whole career. A week later, Lamar headlined the Superbowl LIX Halftime show and put on a great performance. It’s safe to say that Lamar is starting 2025 off strong.

Charli XCX brought her Grammy-winning album Brat to the Grammys stage for a mashup performance of her songs “Von Dutch” and “Guess.” Earlier in the night, the singer won her first three Grammys of her career, one being the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy for her album Brat.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

It was then time to give out the most coveted Grammy, and final award of the evening, Album Of The Year. This year, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, André 3000, and Jacob Collier all competed for the highest honor.

In a controversial win, Beyoncé was the one who ultimately, (and finally), took home the Album Of The Year Grammy for her album Cowboy Carter. With this win, Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman since Lauryn Hill to win Album Of The Year since 1999.

Earlier in the show, Beyoncé also won the Best Country Album Grammy for Cowboy Carter, making her the first Black artist to take the honor. With these wins, she broke her own record for the most-awarded Grammy artist of all time, now having 35 wins.

Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

To many people’s surprise, artists such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish walked home empty handed from this year’s Grammys. Eilish could be seen with tears in her eyes during the Album Of The Year announcement after she had lost all seven of her nominations this year.

2024 was a great year for music and it’s so exciting to see all of the talented artists who were nominated for a Grammy this year! We can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for music and we’re already counting down to the 2026 Grammys!