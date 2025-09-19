10 Theatre Highlights From My Semester Abroad In London!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an avid theatre lover, I knew I would be seeing many productions during my semester abroad in London. I took a course to learn about theatre in London, and was required to see ten productions to pass the class, but combined with performances I saw on my own, I ended up seeing a total of twenty-five shows. From commercial shows on the west end to fringe shows located in hole-in-the-wall theatres, I truly immersed myself in the London theatre experience. Here are my favorite ten that I saw!

10. Scissorhandz

This new musical is a reimagining of the classic Edward Scissorhands movie, told using a modern pop soundtrack. As someone who has never seen the original film, I went into this production with zero expectations, but I had heard good things from my professor, who required it for my class. This introduction into the world felt like it fit very well into the world we live in now, especially with how it portrayed Scissorhands as a member of the LGBTQIA community. This made the story not only entertaining but warm and heartfelt.

This production began in Los Angeles and then transferred to the Southwark Playhouse in London. This theatre is a black box theatre, but the way the set was designed made the characters extremely interactive with the crowd and elevated my experience. I was seated in the mezzanine, but characters came up to the aisle, and there was even a moment where a member of the audience was asked to participate in the show. I really enjoyed this show, and it reminded me how retellings of stories can become even more modernized in today’s world.

9. The Great Gatsby

One of my favorite books is “The Great Gatsby” by F.Scott Fitzgerald, which made me want to see this production live. This story is narrated by Nick Carroway, who was played by high school musical star Corbin Bleu, who i absolutely adore. Nick is invited to a party by Jay Gatsby, who is attempting to win back the love of his life, Daisy Buchanan, who is already married. This musical follows the book’s storyline, but also includes an electrifying original soundtrack that definitely got stuck in my head. This is definitely a show to see if you want a dramatic show with ballads, a love story, and captivating dance numbers. The entire cast put so much energy into their performance, which created a fun audience environment as well.

8. Matilda

This was the first musical I saw while in London. It truly was a great blend of comedy, heartwarming, and a fantastic soundtrack. The story follows Matilda, a young girl whose parents and brother do not appreciate. She has special talents, and her teacher at school takes her under her wing, but the principal heavily bullies her and the other children. This music has a lot of really amazing aspects to it, in particular, the choreography. The students were swinging from giant swings on stage for a few of the songs, and scooters were even used. I really enjoyed the music in this show as well.

7. The Mousetrap

I have always been skeptical about mysteries, especially ones that are plays or musicals because I usually can figure out what happened pretty quickly. With this play, the magic and mystery were its strongest aspects. Although the show is London’s longest-running play, I had never heard about the plot twist of this show. It follows a small guesthouse run by a newlywed couple, and how they keep gaining visitors. They discover a killer is among them when listening to the radio, and a murder occurs. The Mousetrap is a show that feels like when you see it you are now a part of a secret club.

6. A Good House

This play was another one that my professor required for our class, but it surprised me in the best way. It had a smaller cast of 6 people and covered complex themes of class and privilege. This story follows a black couple who move into a white neighborhood and are met with a lot of prejudice and harmful judgments. At first, they try to ignore it, but as a shack appears in an empty lot, their neighbors first assume that they live there, and then ask them to address the people living there, thinking that the unwanted shack residents are also black. This story is laced with satire and comedy, and the harmful biases are addressed tastefully and maturely. It made me think very deeply after I saw it. I also really enjoyed the smooth transitions and music that were used to move set pieces and change scenes. This play definitely deserves more recognition, as it would also help bring awareness to the harmful opinions that people have.

5. Wicked

This was my first time seeing Wicked, and it definitely won’t be my last. I saw the Part 1 movie when it was released in theatres last fall, and quickly fell down a rabbit hole of history and edits. I wanted to see the musical in theatres before part two of the film is released this fall, so I took the opportunity to see it. This show has one of the most elaborate sets and costumes I have seen on stage. It honestly blew me away. It follows two very different girls who journey together at Shiz University, and their friendships defy all odds. Part two of this musical is what really left me shocked. I had no idea how it was going to end up, and it truly exceeded my expectations. I’m eager to see the second part of the movie in theatres soon!

4. Harry Potter and The Cursed Child (parts 1 and 2)

As a longtime fan of the entire Harry Potter Series, I knew I needed to see the continuation that follows the children of the golden trio. The content of the play was exciting, especially the depth they were able to explore within it, given that it was two parts (totaling 5 hours). My personal favorite part of this play was the magical sequences that occurred. Throughout the show, dementors flew around the entire theatre, even as low as the orchestra section. There was also an interesting stage sequence when the characters used the time turners, and at one point, they were underwater. I have never seen stage magic as captivating as this. I also really enjoyed the music done for this play. Although I prefer live orchestras for most of the theatre I have seen, Imogen Heap’s soundtrack was really able to elevate the movements, allowing space for there to be choreography.

3. Richard II

I have never been a massive fan of Shakespeare’s plays, but I was interested to see this one because I am a big fan of Jonathan Bailey, who was starring in this production. Richard II follows the life of King Richard II and how he unjustly banished his cousin, Henry Bolingbroke, resulting in Henry’s return to claim his throne. This entire production exceeded my expectations, particularly in terms of being on a round stage. I had not seen a production like this before, and it gave an interesting perspective to the show. Jonathan Bailey also acted phenomenally throughout the show. I usually find myself struggling to understand the 18th-century dialogue that Shakespeare wrote. Still, because the emotion was so strong when he spoke, he was able to convey what was occurring on stage with just facial expressions.

2. Hadestown

This show was amazing! I have seen it one other time in NYC a few years ago, and it was just as good as I remembered it. There has not been a bad casting decision made, and I wish I had seen each one. This particular time, I was able to see Desdemona Cathabel and Dylan Wood as Eurydice and Orpheus, who both wildly impressed me. I loved hearing their accents while they sang, and both actors conveyed such raw emotion as they performed. The music has resonated with me, as has the story, which covers Greek mythology and two different tales: one of Orpheus and Eurydice, and the other of Persephone and Hades. This story is so beautiful and raw, with emotion being felt from both couples and what they truly desired. The ending of the show is absolutely devestating, but it is what keeps me wanting to return again.

1. Hamilton

If anyone knows me at all, they would know I have been a fan of Hamilton for the longest time. I truly fell in love with this musical the moment I heard it when I was 12. I saw it around 2018, but it had been so long that I needed to see it again. This time, I was able to snag a single ticket to see it from the front row, and it was truly the most life-changing experience.

Hamilton covers the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States. However, the history is not the most captivating part of it; it’s the new life that these people found when Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote this musical. The raps performed throughout this show make it truly addictive, and the way hip-hop is blended with storytelling makes it unique. The casting of a diverse cast also helps break down barriers about what it means to be American (even though I saw this show in London).

Being so close to the stage for this show gave me a whole new perspective. I was able to see every emotion cross the actors’ faces, as well as being close enough to hear their voices separate from the mic. During a portion of the musical, I was even able to make eye contact with the actors who played Hamilton and Laurens as they were pretending to flirt. Then I was able to catch a petal from the roses that Mulligan throws up in the air for Eliza and Alexander’s wedding. Seeing how much the actors were enjoying themselves onstage made me remember why I fell in love with theatre in the first place.

Looking back on my time abroad, I am fortunate to have experienced such a wide range of theatre and arts in London. Each show I saw offered me something new and opened my eyes to how theatre can make an impact. Narrowing my list down from twenty-five shows to ten was extremely difficult, but these were the shows that have stayed with me since I left. I hope to return to London soon, but in the meantime, I will be exploring the theatre culture in New York City.