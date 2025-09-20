10 Binge-worthy TV Shows That Will Get You in the Fall Mood

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hofstra chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The school year is back in full gear and fall is only a couple of weeks away! Although those post-summer blues may be starting to hit, it’s time to get cozy, watch the leaves fall and embrace all things autumn. So grab your pumpkin spice lattes and your fluffiest blankets because we’ve compiled a list of the seasonal series to get you in the fall spirit.

Staples and Classics

These shows are fan favorites when it comes to fall favorite watches. These programs will continue to be classics and will bring all the warm, cozy vibes that an autumn comfort show needs.

Gilmore Girls

The first show that comes to most people’s minds when they think of fall is “Gilmore Girls.” The small-town scenery draws you into the world of Stars Hollow. It’s a comfort classic and the perfect show to watch while you wait for sweater weather.

Friends

“Friends” is a show that never fails to entertain. Its frequent apartment and coffee shop settings make it the perfect fall, cozy vibe. On top of that, their fall season episodes, most notably the Thanksgiving episodes, are ones you are sure to enjoy, whether you’re intentionally binging or just using them as background noise.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Looking for a little more of a supernatural pick? “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” has that 90’s nostalgia and humor, along with some magic, making it a great nightly watch leading up to and during the fall season.

Charmed

For a bit of a darker-toned pick, “Charmed” is a great pick. While the vibes are not as light as some of the other picks on this list, it has that heart and sisterhood. On top of all of that, there are some great battles with some cool demons that will keep you immersed in the mystical world of the series.

Thrills and Chills

If there’s one thing fall brings, it’s a chill, whether it’s from the drop in temperature or the anticipation of Halloween. These thrillers are sure to keep you on the edge of your seats until the end and screaming in both fear and delight.

Scream Queens

"Scream Queens" is the perfect combination of comedy and horror. From over-the-top and sometimes cheesy aspects of the show to the crazy plot twists, you'll want to keep tuning in. Not to mention the star-studded cast including Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts and Lea Michelle.

Wednesday

If you’re searching for eeriness, thrill and some wickedly cool choreography, look no further than “Wednesday.” This show has become a fan favorite over the last few years, and for good reason. The thrilling adventures, heartfelt friendships and crazy villains, the show encapsulates that gothic vibe that will give you your horror fix until spooky season arrives.

Back to School

With fall comes the start of the school year. While you may not be excited to be back on your academic grind, these shows are a fun way to get you in the academic spirit.

Abbott Elementary

Focusing on the teacher of an underfunded school in Philadelphia, “Abbott Elementary” brings all the fun and humor into a school setting. This show is the perfect light-hearted, funny fall watch in between those late-night study sessions.

Grown-ish

If you’re looking for a more relatable college pick, “Grown-ish” is the way to go. Following a girl navigating all the friendships, relationships and campus-based activities college has to offer, you’ll be sure to enjoy this from your first semester to your last.

‘Tis the Season for new seasons

With Fall also comes new seasons of some of your favorite long-running shows. Whether you’re rewatching or watching for the first time. Looking back at the past few seasons of these shows is the perfect way to get excited for the new episodes coming in the fall.

SNL

Who doesn’t love a good laugh? “SNL” is truly an iconic pick as far as long-running comedy shows go. There are so many episodes and seasons to check out, plus the fact that they are stand-alone makes it easy to watch what episodes you want when you want until season 51 begins on October 4.

Dancing with the Stars

“Dancing with the Stars” is a huge favorite with our generation, and for good reason. From the star-studded casts to the incredible choreography, you’ll feel like a professional dancer after watching one season. New episodes start September 16, so what better time to look back at the last few seasons and get excited?

Happy Watching!