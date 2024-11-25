The Power of Gratitude: Simple Steps to Cultivate Appreciation in Daily Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gratitude is a feeling of appreciation or thankfulness, and there is no better time to express it than around the holidays. Whether you formally celebrate them or not, gathering with family and friends should muster up some sense of gratitude, and even if you are not doing any gatherings, this article will help you understand how you can recognize the beauty in life and practice gratitude daily.

Every morning that we open our eyes and take our first breath is a reason to be grateful, and every night that your body rest and continues to take those breaths without thought is another. To show your gratitude for these gifts, you should acknowledge them first. Acknowledgment is always the first part of showing any kind of appreciation. Take the time to think about what you have and meditate on how amazing it is to experience it not only for you but for anyone who comes across it. Doing this will magnify your gratitude because you will understand favor in the matter rather than luck. No one is lucky because everything happens for a reason, and the acknowledgment will show you how it all works out for your good. This brings me to honor and how honoring what you have not only shows gratitude but also brings abundance.

Honor is the second part of showing gratitude. To honor something means you respect it and give it value. Take care of the people you meet, the places you go, and the things you receive. Hold them in high esteem and continue to acknowledge their worth. Every morning, I take a walk across the bridge to my campus, and I feel immense gratitude for even being able to attend my university, so I bask in its beauty as I look over the bridge, and I honor the space by not littering or damaging any of the property. I mean, it is truly a beautiful campus, go HU! Which brings me to the final part of showing gratitude: expression!

Express your appreciation for everything with praise. Take the time to say a simple thank you or tell them every descriptive word that comes to mind, whatever is more your speed is fine, but do not go without expressing your gratitude. You can be the most appreciative person in the world, grateful for everything that comes to you, but if you never tell anybody, how would we know? You might come across as outright rude, so exclaim your gratitude every now and then. I promise it won’t cause any harm! Your expression of gratitude can spark a lot of things, including someone else’s dreams, and it can definitely invoke more kindness in the world.

In short, be grateful for everything, and don’t forget the steps to do so! Showing gratitude can only make life better because, in a sense, you will always be living in the moment and observing the beauties of life. And even if you aren’t experiencing the most wonderful times right now, one day, you will have gratitude for these situations as well. I heard a phrase recently that said, “Someday, this pain will be useful to you,” and I 100 percent agree. If you are ever going through something and you find it hard to practice gratitude, remember that phrase and then live through that moment. Allow yourself to feel every bit of your emotions and then ask yourself what you could be doing with that time, energy, and brain power that could remove you from that situation. You can allow your trials and tribulations to teach you lessons and then only be winds in your sail from there. Make them more of a reason to get up, get going, and make a change in your predicament. And when you make that change, you’ll be grateful for what you learned during that trial. Gratitude isn’t just a feeling- it’s an action. So, choose to bring a little more love into each day.