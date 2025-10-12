Social Battery, Recharged

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

October doesn’t just scream apple orchards, tasty treats, and plenty of fall festivals, but it also involves Homecoming for HBCUs around the country. This prime event when attending a HBCU campus covers a multitude of events with non-stop entertainment. After a week long of endless memories, fun, and joy, the ordinary life of college reawakes and it can be a hassle to get back on track, but here are some pleasant ways to get into the groove again!

As a fellow introvert, I take pride in a good recharge after never-ending social events. I love being around others, but I do need time to myself to reset. After attending events, sometimes I am not always in the mood to talk, so it’s okay to choose not to answer every call or message if you have a battery that dies down after gatherings. A simple, “hey, I’ll call you later” or checking in at the end of the day is great communication as you’re recharging.

You can romanticize your life and indulge in some self-care that is essential for you. For me it’s the small things that make me feel good like listening to music and journaling. Once your Homecoming week comes to an end you can write a recap of your time or what you’re looking forward to in the following days. Other happy hormone boosters include putting on a face mask or making a cup of tea or hot chocolate while binge watching movies and shows. You can light some candles if you’re able to, or catch up on the book you’ve been reading. Yet, solitude doesn’t last long and I start craving company again. Presence means everything to me, so another good reset to take on is relaxing and bed-rotting with friends that helps.

It’s really easy to spend so much money during Homecoming week, and before as well. Because most of the events run late, it’s common to just go out and buy food with your friends and even in the mornings too. Outside of food, money is well spent on hair, clothes, nails, and other beauty / fashion necessities. A good reset after the Homecoming week is stocking up on groceries and snacks, cooking at home, and utilizing campus dining so you’re not continuously spending money again.

You can call up a friend to study with and get you back focused on your schoolwork, especially if you weren’t caught up before or during Homecoming week! Keep your planner nearby, or anything else you use to keep you up-to-date on your school work, to write out your goals, assignments you need to complete, and upcoming quizzes and tests you have. Final exams are right around the corner after Homecoming, so you want to be in the right mindset when essay guidelines and study guides are assigned!

It’s okay to take a deep breath and reset after socializing all week. You don’t have to beat yourself up if you choose not to go out for the next couple of days or even weeks. FOMO on a college campus is a familiar feeling we all struggle with, but you’re truly not missing out on anything. Try to make the best of your time, but get back into your routine and stay disciplined too!