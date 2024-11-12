Restoring and Recharging: A Guide to Self-Care for Black Women Post-Election

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The results of the 2024 U.S. presidential election brought forth another wave of complex emotions, especially for Black women. This election, which again saw Kamala Harris on the ticket, this time as a runner for President, was both a celebration of representation and a reminder of the obstacles we face. Black women have been at the forefront of so much political and social change, but these moments can also bring fatigue, stress, and a need for deep self-care. In times like this, practicing self-care is not only restorative—it’s essential. Here are powerful self-care tips to help Black women find peace, clarity, and strength in the wake of these historic election results.

1. Take a Personal Day Off

When emotions run high, stepping back to rest and rejuvenate can feel almost impossible. But if you have the flexibility, take a personal day to pause. Let yourself be free from obligations— emails, texts, meetings, and tasks. Use the time to sleep in, enjoy a long breakfast, or savor something you rarely have time for. Remember, the world and its demands will still be there tomorrow, but for now, allow yourself to rest and reset.

2. Embrace the Magic of Progress

While this election may have brought disappointment to many, we can still celebrate Kamala Harris’s groundbreaking journey and her incredible achievements. In a mere 100 days, Harris and her team launched a campaign that was nothing short of historic—one that inspired millions and set a powerful precedent. Kamala Harris shattered the glass ceiling as the first Black and South Asian woman to become vice president, marking a momentous step forward for representation and progress. Her success is a testament to the strength, resilience, and influence of Black women in leadership. This accomplishment reminds us not only of what’s possible but also of the importance of our voices and presence at every level of power. Even if the election outcome wasn’t what we envisioned, let Harris’s legacy—and the impact of her trailblazing campaign—serve as a symbol of hope and a call to continue pushing forward.

3. Reaffirm Your Worth

Remember: you are more than qualified. As Black women, we often have to work ten times harder to be recognized, yet society frequently tries to undermine our value. Don’t let this keep you from reaching for what you deserve. Every room you enter, you belong in. Every goal you set is valid. Despite systemic challenges, your dreams, goals, and achievements matter. Remind yourself daily that you are worthy of success, respect, and peace. Your vision and accomplishments serve as beacons of possibility for those who follow, paving a way for others and breaking boundaries with each step.

4. Prioritize Your Health

With potential changes to healthcare on the horizon, it’s crucial to be proactive about your well-being. For Black women, who face higher risks for many health conditions, prioritizing health isn’t optional—it’s essential. If you’ve delayed appointments, now is the time to schedule them. Be proactive about everything from routine check-ups to finding care that aligns with your needs, including reproductive health. Wellness is holistic; consider nurturing yourself with hydration, nutritious foods, regular movement, and mental health support. Treat your body and mind with the same importance as any major responsibility, because when you thrive, everything around you benefits.

5. Indulge in Ultimate Self-Care

A self-care night can be a powerful act of kindness toward yourself. Go all-out: light your favorite candle, put on your coziest socks, and indulge in small comforts. Enjoy a warm drink, run a soothing bath, or turn on a favorite show or playlist that makes you feel good. Go the extra mile for yourself because you deserve it. This is more than just a pampering session— it’s a statement to yourself that you are worth prioritizing. Allow this evening to be a retreat where you focus solely on your comfort, finding little pockets of joy, peace, and gratitude.

6. Curate a Peaceful Digital Space

The digital world can be overwhelming, so creating a positive online environment is essential. Scroll through your social media and assess the accounts you follow. Are they uplifting, positive, and aligned with your values? Consider unfollowing or muting people who don’t contribute to your peace. This isn’t about holding grudges; it’s about setting boundaries and creating a feed that supports you. Once your space is clean, take time to unplug. Put your phone down, go for a walk, listen to music, or just enjoy some quiet. Sometimes, a break from the noise can give you clarity and calm.

7. Lean on Your Community

You don’t have to carry everything alone. Lean on those who understand and support you—whether it’s friends, family, or community members who lift you up. Reach out to those who make you feel seen and valued, whether that’s through a phone call, coffee meet-up, or virtual hangout. Community is one of the most powerful forms of support, and in times like these, knowing that you have people in your corner can be incredibly comforting. Celebrate, commiserate, and remind each other that you are stronger together, even when the world feels heavy.

To every Black woman reading this: take care of yourself unapologetically. Your wellness matters, your rest is necessary, and your voice has power. Nurture your strength, lean into your resilience, and remember that taking care of yourself is a vital part of the journey.