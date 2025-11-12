This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey chat, It’s me Imani again….. This week I’ll be unfolding the beef between Huda and Olandria from Season 7 of Love Island USA.



If you’ve been anywhere near social media these past few weeks, you already know about the whole Huda vs. Olandria situation that has caused an uproar within the Love Island USA world. But we know this conversation isn’t just about the two reality TV stars, but it’s really about how we handle accountability, allyship, and the line between ignorance and harm.

Okay chat here’s the rundown → During a livestream, Huda Mustafa and her boyfriend Louis Russell were chatting online when someone in the comments called Olandria Carthen the N-word. Instead of shutting it down right away, they hung up and then laughed. It didn’t take long before that moment spread all over the instagram, social media in general. People were hurt, angry, and honestly, disappointed.

Olandria later spoke out, reminding everyone that using racial slurs are never okay: not as a joke, not out of shock, not ever. Her calm but firm response hit hard because it showed how heavy it is to live in a world where your identity can be disrespected so casually, even by people who should know better.

Huda eventually apologized, saying she didn’t realize the word was directed at Olandria and that her reaction came from being caught off-guard. She even announced a donation to the NAACP, which I truly find funny, and then released a longer statement about learning from the moment. But still, the damage was done. Brands including Huda Beauty quickly cut ties, and of course the internet moved fast with its opinions. They ain’t want no parts with her after that, chat.

I’ll be real, I understand that sometimes people react out of shock or confusion, but to me, that’s not an excuse. When you hear a racial slur aimed at someone you claim to respect and care for, the only right response is to speak up. Period. Silence or nervous laughter just adds to the harm. Accountability means checking yourself in the moment, not just after the backlash hits.

And to keep it a buck? It’s something we all can learn from.

In a world where everything is streamed, recorded, and reposted, accountability isn’t optional. It’s not enough to say “I didn’t mean it.” Impact will always speak louder than intention. As young black women especially college women, we’re constantly learning what it means to show up for each other, to speak out even when it’s uncomfortable, and to recognize when we’ve messed up and grow from it.

What stands out most to me is Olandria’s grace. She didn’t clap back or drag Huda online; which if I’m being real, I would’ve done, which is why I’m glad I’m not famous. She stood firm and chose to educate, not humiliate. That’s real strength. And for Huda, it’s a reminder that growth starts with listening not defending yourself.

At the end of the day, this situation isn’t just about Love Island drama. It’s about how we treat each other when the cameras are off. It’s about learning that allyship means action, not silence. And it’s about remembering that our platforms no matter how big or small carry weight.

So yeah, maybe “sorry” isn’t enough. But awareness, empathy, and accountability? That’s where the real healing starts.