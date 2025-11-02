Halloween in College vs. Childhood: Different Times, Same Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hey Chat, it’s me, Imani again.

Can we talk about how Halloween just hits different now? Like, remember being a kid getting home from school, throwing on your little costume, and sprinting out the door with your friends before the good candy ran out? Now fast forward to college… costumes still involved, but let’s just say trick-or-treating turned into parties, movies turned into pregames, and bedtimes got pushed way past 10 p.m.

When we were younger, Halloween was pure excitement. Picking out the costume weeks in advance, arguing with your parents over how much candy was “too much,” and watching Halloweentown or Monster House while carving pumpkins. It was about imagination, sugar highs, and that one neighbor who gave out full-sized candy bars (they were basically a legend).

Now? Halloween in college is more about creativity and community in a whole new way. We still love dressing up but now it’s costume coordination with your friends, group photos before the function, and the yearly debate of “Do I go cute, funny, sexy or scary this year?” The energy’s the same, just older. Instead of trick-or-treat bags, we’re carrying tote bags with snacks, makeup, and maybe an extra pair of shoes for after the party.

And let’s not forget the movies. Back then, we were scared of Coraline. I’m still scared of Coraline… Now, we’re rewatching Scream or Get Out at a kickback while someone half-watches and the rest of us quote every line. There’s still something about Halloween that brings everyone together whether you’re bingeing spooky movies with your roommates, going out, or just sitting around eating the candy you swore you bought for “guests.”

It’s funny how the holiday grew up with us. Halloween used to be about collecting candy but now it’s more about collecting memories. We may not be knocking on doors too much anymore, but the spirit’s still alive just with a little more freedom, a little more chaos, and a lot more group costumes.

No matter how old we get, Halloween always gives us a reason to play dress-up, laugh too hard, and escape reality for a night. Maybe that’s the best part the same magic we felt as kids is still there. It just wears heels now.