GenerationAction at HamptonU: Advocating for Sexual Health and Reproductive Rights

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter.

A student-run advocacy organization present to create opportunities for students to learn, protect, and serve those around us. Through community service and outreach, this group sets out to make a meaningful impact while teaching and having fun” @generationaction_hu

As one of the many Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGA) chapters, GenerationAction at HamptonU (HUGA) and the Plan B Fairies have taken advocacy to the next level. From distributing contraceptives in times of need to lobbying at the Virginia General Assembly, GenAction not only consistently delivers for students, but for people everywhere.

For Sex Week, I had the opportunity to sit down with GenAction’s Executive Board to ask five essential questions that everyone wants answered.

How has GenAction’s presence on campus influenced conversations and attitudes toward sexual health and reproductive rights among students?

“GenAction has created a safe space for students to talk about issues that oftentimes are stigmatized. We all come from different backgrounds and have different levels of knowledge, so we have created space for open dialogue and students to inquire about topics that were too afraid to ask. This includes talking about periods, types of birth control, and even how to put on a condom the correct way.”

What initiatives or events has GenAction hosted that you feel have had the most impact on students?

“One of our most impactful events has been our consent event that we host yearly with the fraternities on our campus, specifically Qonsent with the Ques and Konsent with the Kappas. At such a woman-dominated university, the male perspective can get lost sometimes. It’s super important to have discussions that affect both men and women on campus, and where all genders can engage in meaningful conversations (which is vital to creating a culture of awareness and mutual respect.)”

Have you faced any challenges in promoting sexual health education and advocacy on campus? If so, how have you navigated them?

“With a traditional and rather conservative administration, it can be difficult to promote sexual health education and advocacy without censorship. However, we always remain committed to our mission by finding innovative ways to educate and support students while respecting institutional guidelines. Whether that be through our social media page or even just personal one-on-one conversations between an EBoard member and a student, we ensure that accurate information and necessary resources are always accessible to those who need them.”

What resources or support does GenAction provide to students who want to learn more about reproductive health and rights?

“GenAction provides a multitude of events that cover everything from understanding the laws that affect your body and intersectionality to fun facts and information about the most influential people who have supported and uplifted the movement. No topic goes untouched. The resource we are most proud of is our ReproHotline (@reprohotline on instagram). This is 24-hour hotline provides emergency contraceptives, condoms, dental dams, pads/tampons, and pregnancy tests. Students are able to contact the hotline and receive any of these items at any time, completely anonymous.”

Looking ahead, what are GenAction’s goals for expanding its impact on campus and within the Hampton Roads community?

“GenAction will continue to collab with other organizations on campus. This includes the continuation of dorm chats, our collabs with the frats, and even our Student Government Association. By increasing educational programming and outreach efforts, we hope to continue to serve Hampton for as long as we can.”

And let’s be real—I’m not just saying this because I’m the PR Chair, but GenAction is absolutely thriving!

As we continue to break down barriers and continue to bring up crucial conversations, we encourage every student to get involved. Whether it’s attending an event, utilizing our resources, or simply spreading awareness, every effort contributes to a more informed and supportive community.