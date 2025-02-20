The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my biggest aspirations in life is to someday create my own family. There is something so admirable about growing a family with someone you love, someone you can relate to in life and have things in common with all while keeping traditions alive within our culture. Not only is Black love important for Black families and the community, but also healthy Black homes.

Amongst all racial groups, unfortunately broken homes are more prevalent within Black families and can affect these children physically, emotionally, mentally, and economically. Unhealthy households can lead to Black children becoming more involved in crime, doing poorly in school, developing a lack of discipline and self-control, and not maintaining a proper education. As I am on the road to become a future teacher, children are a passion of mine and recognizing these awful circumstances that Black children have to endure because of a detrimental home is heartbreaking.

It first starts at home and this is why it is so important for Black children to grow up witnessing healthy Black love between their parents. Having a present and loving mother and father shows children how to carry themselves with confidence no matter the environment they are in. They are able to maneuver through this world with a high sense of self-esteem and dignity because they have parents who pour guidance into them.

I believe we need more embodiment of healthy Black love in our community for others to witness and to change statistics. To be the lowest racial group with broken and unhealthy homes is unfortunate and we need to do better. Black love is important to the community because we need to show the world on what strong love looks like that is overflowing with success and resilience. Yes there are numerous inspiring Black couples, but people overlook this and instead seem to have this negative perception of us when it comes to love and families.

Not only because of statistics, but I believe it is also caused by mainstream media that becomes a narrative as to why Black people struggle with love and sustaining a healthy home. It’s on social media, in music, shows, and movies that displays a representation of what a damaging Black family looks and sounds like, and as a result, it becomes popular and the picture of Black families in society. Making it a priority to be in a healthy relationship and marriage, and if by choice, fit parents when the time comes, is crucial so we can change this portrayal around.

Scrolling on my TikTok I see three of my favorite Black families – the Henry’s, Williamson, and the Smith family. Although every home goes through their struggles and we truly do not know how these creators are actually living, they are all a beautiful image of what healthy Black love does for families and the community. Having parents who exemplifies love and respect between each other, in response raises children who gains knowledge and understanding on how to treat their significant other, as well as being wholesome parents. This is something I want for myself and the entire community – to conduct ourselves well with love, prosperity, and peace.